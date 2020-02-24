Playing Online Casino Games in the USA: Laws, Providers, and Payment Methods

The state of online gambling in the USA has changed over time. But one thing has remained constant: people always find a way to bet. For some, playing online casino games is as easy as finding an offshore gambling website.

For others, the best way to bet online is to use a casino licensed in the USA. So, what’s the best way to do it? What are the benefits and challenges of doing it?

The Legality of Online Gambling

States make online gambling laws in the USA. As such, it’s legal to play casino games in some jurisdictions while it’s illegal in others. The Federal government doesn’t interfere with these laws. However, it sometimes goes after offshore companies that attempt to serve US citizens illegally.

As of 2020, here are some of the US states where online casinos are legal:

New Jersey

Pennsylvania

Delaware

West Virginia

Nevada (Online Poker)

Michigan

Some states: California, Florida, and Maryland are also planning to legalize online casinos. As it’s the case with Nevada, some states legalize specific casino games and not others.

In Georgia, playing online lotteries is legal but not slots or poker. Michigan, Illinois, and Kentucky have similar laws.

Online Casinos for US Players

With several states offering licenses to online casinos, it’s never been easier to find a gambling website in the USA. First off, casinos now advertise openly without the fear of breaking American laws.

On the other end, casinos are gradually improving their reputations. That’s thanks to their USA licenses, fast payments, and reliable customer support. As such, they are attracting USA players at unprecedented numbers.

Unfortunately, it’s not always easy to find a top online US casino. Far too many operators claim to offer quality services. But few of them provide reliable customer support or quick payments to winners.

Luckily, there’s still a way to find a genuine online casino. On usaonlinecasino.com, you can find comprehensive guides related to online gambling in the USA. You can learn about payments, casino reviews, or the best games to play.

Casino Games

For the uninitiated, most online casinos provide games developed by independent software providers. Some of the companies have licenses to offer their games to USA gambling sites. Others don’t.

Real-Time Gaming (RTG)

Established in 1998, RTG is one of a few providers with a permit to offer games to USA online casinos. It creates all the major types of casino games: slots, blackjack, poker, roulette, and baccarat, to name a few.

RTG’s most famous slots are Cleopatra’s Gold, Diamond dozen, Play dirt, and Enchanted Garden. These games have return to player rates of 96-97%, which places them on par with the best slots worldwide.

Rival Gaming

Rival Gaming is RTG’S biggest competitor in the USA. The company launched in 2006 and has a portfolio of over 150 slots and table games. It’s mainly known for its unique breed of games known as iSlots.

With iSlots, the experience resembles that of a video game. Precisely, the game reveals new storylines, new screens, and symbols as the game progresses. Depending on the casino, you can save your progress and pick from that part the next time you play.

Global Software Providers

Many online casinos with licenses to operate in the USA offer games from either Rival or Realtime Gaming. Offshore casinos, however, provide games from these developers:

Netent

Microgaming

Playtech

BetSoft

Evolution Gaming

Play’n GO

Quick spin

There are plenty of casinos with games from these software providers that target American customers. As such, it’s essential to learn the best games from these providers as well.

Payment Methods

USA online casinos accept popular banking options for deposits and withdrawals. As such, you can use your Visa or MasterCard debit card to fund your account. Or you could use Skrill, Neteller, or PayPal if you prefer e-wallets. Wire payments are also acceptable.

In many casinos, you can’t use Apple Pay, Google Pay, or Cash App. However, you can use Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ripple, and other cryptocurrencies.

Rules about payment fees vary from one casino to another. Some websites might charge withdrawal fees, while others don’t. To get around that, read reviews before you register an account with a casino. You’ll learn all about its fees and policies beforehand.

Again, reading reviews can help you know how fast a casino pays out. Some gaming websites process withdrawals on the same day. But if you are not careful, you might get your money stuck on a site that struggles to payout.

Mobile Casinos

As mobile gaming grows popular, more and more online casinos are redesigning their websites to be mobile responsive. As a result, you don’t need a desktop to play slots or poker. If you have an android or an iPhone device, you can play casino games.

The gaming experience is near-similar to playing poker on your laptop. There might be a difference in the size of devices. But you use similar payment methods. You’ll find the same games and the same quality of customer care.

Bonuses and Loyalty Offers

When you visit a good online casino, there’s a chance you’ll receive a bonus. In many cases, the most basic requirement is to create an account. After that, you receive free spins to play a specific slot machine.

Depositing money earns you more rewards. You could get a 100% bonus on your first deposit or a 200% offer. So, if you deposit $100, you get an extra $100. Some casinos extend their welcome package to the second, third, and fourth deposits.

The bonuses are worth real money so that you can withdraw your profits. However, you might be required to meet some conditions.

For example, a casino could decide that you need to spend an amount of 35 times your bonus before you withdraw your bonus winnings. Others might have more lenient terms. As such, do some research and accept bonuses with the most favorable conditions.