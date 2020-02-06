Review of Chilli Heat slot

Are you looking for a very gratifying slot with special features and bonuses? Then, stop your hunting here and read this review. Or play game at Easyslots.com.

We are talking about Chilli Heat, a game released by the iconic Pragmatic Play.

As you can understand by its name, you are in Mexico. Your main companions will be a man wearing the classic Spanish hat, a ‘sombrero’, who plays a guitar, a shining sun, tabasco sauce, the strong tequila drink and a nice chihuahua.

The colourful environment surrounding this slot and the music effects are all the other elements which makes it stunning.

Something about this slot provider

Known for the variety of themes and for their slot quality and super graphics, Pragmatic Play has more than 150 games in its portfolio. What characterizes all of them? Well, for sure they are all diverse. Just think about Pirate Gold, Sweet Bonanza, Safari King, Jade Butterfly or Triple Joker, they are all different from one another. Their attention to even the smallest details along with the desire to be innovative has brought this business to become very popular.

If you are one of its main fans, August 2019 is a month full of great surprises for you. Following the success of Chilli Heat, the company is going to release its sequel called Hot Chilli. With the addition of more special feature, this new game is explosive!

Chilli Heat slot main features

A return to player percentage of more than 96% is already a great motivation to play it. If you combine to it 2 Bonus features meant to highly enhance your possibility to win, you will have no more doubts.

The Wild is the game Logo, a bag full of money. When you land six of these icons on the same reel, the first bonus mode called Money Respin will get activated. Thanks to this modality, you will be awarded with 3 free rounds. If in the meantime you find some other icons like this, you will get more free spins.

Here you are the great news. If you are that lucky to fill all the empty spaces with money bags, your initial bet can get multiplied by 1000.

Curios about the second Bonus feature? Well, let’s talk about the Scatter first. In a warm environment like this, the Scatter could only be the Sun icon. Contrary to the other icons, to reward you properly, it should appear on the central wheels. If you hit it on reels 2,3, and 4, you will enter the second Bonus modality. Thanks to it, you will obtain 8 free spins.

All the icons we have mentioned above have different values. The man with sombrero playing a guitar is for sure the most rewarding one.

Final Thoughts

Enjoyable and full of special features, Chilli Heat will surprise you. Available in different versions, you can find that some icons may sometimes change. Luckily for you, this won’t affect their winning power at all.

If you are looking for a worth-to-play game this summer, it may be your best choice.