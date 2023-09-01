Sims 4 House Layouts – Top Realistic Sims Dream Houses

Building in Sims 4 is more complex, especially if you know how and where to start. It is a hassle, but less of a hassle than you think. With ideas about accurate floor plans and being super creative, you too can create the Sims 4 house of your dreams in no time.

What’s great is that accessing these ideas and floor plans isn’t that tough. The creators of Sims 4 have shared quite a few different ones with the community. So, you can follow them and create your dream home in Sims 4 in no time.

This article will take you along some of the best Sims 4 house layouts you should consider building from scratch.

What are the Best Sims 4-House Layouts?

When looking into the best Sims 4 House layouts, we intended to keep things diverse. We want to make the ultimate list of these blueprints and floor plans where there’s something to everyone’s taste.

After much deliberation, we have narrowed our list to the top 12. So, let us get them sorted out in this guide for you.

1. Modern Floor Plan with 3 Bedrooms

If you are one of those Sims 4 creators who prefer modern and minimalism over rustic and majestic, this is it. The highlight of this house lies in its simplicity and modern elegance.

When you look at the blueprint, you will realize that the house build is simply a square build with unique wall placements. This sounds too simple and too good to be accurate, but this 3-bed and 2-bathroom house is a dream for your Sims character.

What’s also great about this place is that you can take inspiration from the blueprint and customize it further. You can design the elements based on what fits your personality the best.

Download link – https://in.pinterest.com/familyhomeplans/

2. Sims 4 House Layouts by Summerr Plays

Image Source – https://www.thesimsresource.com

This one is a complete 360 from the one mentioned above. It’s a storeyed building in the Oasis Springs, perfect for modern and contemporary families. If you have a large Sims family and need a bigger place, this is the house you need to build.

When discussing the design layout, this one fits four bedrooms and four bathrooms, making it perfect for families and guests.

Furthermore, the master bedroom in this house extends to an outdoor patio, which gives you the perfect view into the back of the home. It is spread across an area of 40×30 sq. ft.

Download link – https://www.thesimsresource.com/members/Summerr_Plays/downloads/details/category/sims4-lots-residential/title/modern-family-home/id/1613963/

3. Sims 4 Base Game Starter Home

Image Source – https://www.thesimsresource.com

As a beginner on Sims 4, you don’t need to create extensively large homes for your characters. Sometimes, it is okay to start small and slow; this home’s blueprint lives up to those needs.

This small yet cozy one-bedroom and one-bathroom home is perfect if your Sims character lives alone and has no family to accommodate.

What’s great about this small home is the design and the easy build level. You don’t need a lot of technical knowledge or inventory to be able to build this house, which is always a benefit.

Download link – https://www.thesimsresource.com/members/SIMSBYLINEA/downloads/details/category/sims4-lots-residential/title/city-bungalow/id/1586421/

4. Craftsman Bungalow 2-Story Floor Plan

Sometimes, you don’t want something too extravagant, but you don’t want something too plain and boring. If that’s the case here, the two-story craftsman bungalow is your perfect need.

The individual design element that goes into building this home makes this place stand out. However, what’s also great about this place is the easy building experience. It includes cozy and warm woody accents, which make the whole place stand out.

Also, the place has a dedicated garage space. If your Sims character doesn’t own a car or you don’t plan on utilizing that space, we recommend turning it into another spare bedroom or an office space, as needed.

Download link – https://in.pinterest.com/pin/762656518165246796/

5. Sims 4 Family Home Layout by Moniamay72

Image Source – https://www.thesimsresource.com

Family homes are fun to build, and if you plan to build one from scratch, we’d recommend this one designed by Moniamay72.

This is a stunning two-story building with wood and glass accents that can fit a family of six inside. From the outside, the blend of light-colored wood with shining glass makes this home look and feel very premium.

The ground level in the home has a lot of open space and area, and then you have a bed and bathroom on the ground and first level, too. It also has extra space for pools and ponds if you wish to add them.

Download link – https://www.thesimsresource.com/members/Moniamay72/downloads/details/category/sims4-lots-residential/title/chestnut-family-home-no-cc/id/1635120/

6. Sims 4 Contemporary House

While we are at it, this one is another family home slash bachelor pad with three bedrooms and two bathrooms worth considering.

Besides the home’s unique and modern feel and touch, it also comes with ample open space and outdoor access, making it perfect for your Sims character to step out and relax at their convenience.

We recommend you try if you have all the relevant inventory and are considering building a home from scratch.

Download link – https://www.thesimsresource.com/members/SIMSBYLINEA/downloads/details/category/sims4-lots-residential/title/contemporary-bungalow/id/1581881/

7. Contemporary A-Frame House Plan

While we are on contemporary homes in Sims 4, this A-frame house plan deserves special mention, too. More than a standard home for living, it looks like a spot you’d get deep nestled inside the forest, surrounded by trees and the open sky.

This is a three-bedroom and two-bathroom floor plan spread across around 1300 sq. ft, which is quite impressive. The slanted walls add character to the design, and despite that, it has enough space around it.

The best part about this entire space is the area connecting the two floors. It’s majestic, unique, and magical.

Download link – https://in.pinterest.com/pin/762656518165246764/

8. Sims 4 Cottage House Layout by Lhonna

Image Source – https://www.thesimsresource.com/

Next up on the list is this cottage house layout designed by Lhhona. Don’t get sidetracked by the term cottage because it’s huge and a treat to look at. What stands out about this place is its stunning architecture.

Pair that with the house’s location, near the countryside, and you would want to stay home. Also, the interior of this home is quite stunning when you pay close attention to the space.

The lot size for this home is 40×30 sq. ft, which is again a decent space for you to build your home in Sims 4.

Download link – https://www.thesimsresource.com/artists/Lhonna/downloads/details/category/sims4-lots-residential/title/cottage-new-life-no-cc/id/1616949/

9. Sims 4 Sandtrap Bungalow

Source – https://www.thesimsresource.com

If you are looking for a unique home layout on Sims 4, we’d recommend giving this a go. The place has two bedrooms and one bathroom, making this a comfortable space for you and your Sims character.

Besides the standard bedrooms, the space has a variety of unique perks like a pool, outdoor space, and a patio that adds to the whole home experience.

Also, the home’s floor plan uses the base game content, which means you will not have to worry about compatibility issues, which is excellent.

Download link – https://www.thesimsresource.com/members/SIMSBYLINEA/downloads/details/category/sims4-lots-residential/title/sandtrap-bungalow/id/1583507/

10. Modern Farmhouse House Layout

It’s great to have a primary home in Sims 4 and then a modern farmhouse to add to the dramatics. This particular house layout is enticing and way too much fun than you can decipher.

The way the space is utilized by separating the indoor and outdoor spaces in this farmhouse is immaculate. Also, if you have a lot of cars, you can use the extra outdoor space to store your cars, making the whole experience even more fun.

The house’s interior could be more varied, not just the outdoor space. It has plenty of rooms inside and enough space to walk around, making the whole experience quite fun.

Download link – https://in.pinterest.com/pin/762656518165246732/

11. Luxurious Sims 4 Floor Plan by Danuta720

We haven’t discussed much about the extravagant houses in the list, so we had to include one that fits large Sims families. If money is not a problem for you, we’d recommend giving this a go.

Coming to the floor plan, this luxurious house consists of three bedrooms and bathrooms and an intricate design inside. The space isn’t cramped, providing enough free space to move around.

Having access to houses like these is perfect if you wish to move up in the Sims society and connect with the right people in the scene.

Download link – https://www.thesimsresource.com/downloads/details/category/sims4-lots-residential/title/city-residence/id/1634961/

12. Sims 4 Base Game Houses Layout

Last on the list is the Sims 4 Base Game Houses Layout, perfect for Sims characters living alone. The space might look extravagant, but it only has one bedroom and one bathroom.

If you are starting in Sims 4 and don’t have a lot of space to build your home, we recommend you give this a go. It is a perfect space that allows you to start your Sims journey, and you can extrapolate things from there.

Download link – https://www.thesimsresource.com/members/SIMSBYLINEA/downloads/details/category/sims4-rooms-livingroom/title/minimalist-living-room/id/1602237/

Conclusion

With that, we have come to the end of the article. If you need clarification about how to get started with Sims 4 home layouts, we recommend you check out some of the best spots. What’s great about these layouts is the variance and versatility. You can find spots for one Sims character and spaces that can also fit a family of six. It all comes down to what fits your bill the best.