The Ultimate Sims 4 Cooking Skill Cheat Sheet

Upskilling is something that isn’t only restricted to our real life. You can extrapolate that habit into the virtual world with your Sims 4 characters. Amidst all the skills, cooking and chopping are the two integral ones that almost everyone should be aware of.

However, if your Sims 4 isn’t well-equipped and you don’t have the patience to make them learn everything from scratch, using cooking skill cheats is your best way out. To be fair, there are quite a few different cheats available. But not many players are familiar with them.

This article will walk you through all the top Sims 4 cooking skill cheat sheets you can explore to enhance your cooking skills in real time.

Enabling Cooking Skill Cheats in Your Game

The most crucial factor when using any skill cheat in a game is enabling it. If you don’t enable the cheat with the cheat console, chances are it will prevent you from making the most out of it.

Here’s what you need to do:

Press Ctrl + Shift + C to open the Cheat Box if you use a Windows PC.

If you use a PS4, press X + O simultaneously to open the Cheat Box.

If you use an Xbox One, press A + B or simultaneously press all the shoulder buttons.

Once you have the Cheat Console opened, follow the steps next:

Type “testingcheats true or testingcheats on” in the console.

Press Enter.

You will see an on-screen notification confirming that the cheats are now enabled in Sims 4. You can now use the cheats to make your Sims character more proficient.

Sims 4 Cooking Skill Cheat Sheet

With the cheats enabled in Sims 4, the next thing you need access to is the cheats. Quite a few different ones are available that target and enhance specific cooking skills in the game.

For your convenience, we have sorted the top 10 skill cheats to enhance your cooking quickly.

To make understanding a lot easier, we have sorted the cooking skills cheats into three categories:

1. Homestyle Cooking Skills

If you want to enhance your Sims’ proficiency in cooking basic home meals, you must use this section of cheats. Many different ones are under this, but we have sorted the best and most versatile ones. What’s great is that there are specific cooking cheats and individual levels that you can reach with the same.

Here’s a breakdown:

Homestyle Cooking Skill Outcome stats.set_skill_level major_homestylecooking 1 Level 1 stats.set_skill_level major_homestylecooking 2 Level 2 stats.set_skill_level major_homestylecooking 3 Level 3 stats.set_skill_level major_homestylecooking 4 Level 4 stats.set_skill_level major_homestylecooking 5 Level 5 stats.set_skill_level major_homestylecooking 6 Level 6 stats.set_skill_level major_homestylecooking 7 Level 7 stats.set_skill_level major_homestylecooking 8 Level 8 stats.set_skill_level major_homestylecooking 9 Level 9 stats.set_skill_level major_homestylecooking 10 Level 10

Remember that these cheats will only offer basic cooking skills to your Sims character. If you want something extensive, that’s an entirely different cheat.

2. Baking Skill Cheats

If you want your Sims 4 character to have proficient baking skills that are way better than the standard homestyle cooking experience, the baking skill cheats come into play. These particular cheats are designed to help with ten levels of baking skills.

So, from level 1 to level 10, you can bless your Sims with a simple baking skill or make them professional bakers with a Level 10 cheat. Following are the cheats we’d recommend you try out:

Baking Skill Cheats Outcome stats.set_skill_level Major_baking 1 Level 1 stats.set_skill_level Major_baking 2 Level 2 stats.set_skill_level Major_baking 3 Level 3 stats.set_skill_level Major_baking 4 Level 4 stats.set_skill_level Major_baking 5 Level 5 stats.set_skill_level Major_baking 6 Level 6 stats.set_skill_level Major_baking 7 Level 7 stats.set_skill_level Major_baking 8 Level 8 stats.set_skill_level Major_baking 9 Level 9 stats.set_skill_level Major_baking 10 Level 10

3. Gourmet Cooking Skill Cheats

The last and most sought-after skill category in Sims 4 that everyone chases is the gourmet cooking skillset. Before you get confused, these enhance the culinary prowess of your Sims character to the next level.

With these cheats, your Sims character that didn’t know how to boil a potato will now be able to cook lobster tortellini or baked Alaska in no time. Following are the cheats worth checking out.

Gourmet Skill Cheats Level stats.set_skill_level Major_GourmetCooking 1 Level 1 stats.set_skill_level Major_GourmetCooking 2 Level 2 stats.set_skill_level Major_GourmetCooking 3 Level 3 stats.set_skill_level Major_GourmetCooking 4 Level 4 stats.set_skill_level Major_GourmetCooking 5 Level 5 stats.set_skill_level Major_GourmetCooking 6 Level 6 stats.set_skill_level Major_GourmetCooking 7 Level 7 stats.set_skill_level Major_GourmetCooking 8 Level 8 stats.set_skill_level Major_GourmetCooking 9 Level 9 stats.set_skill_level Major_GourmetCooking 10 Level 10

Sims 4 has three categories of cooking skill cheats available, which we have laid out for you. Kindly remember that these skills are designed for quick results. If your Sims character has zero cooking skills, these cheats will ensure they can correct that, mainly if special events occur.

FAQs

How to Max Out a Sims’ Cooking Skill?

If you use a cooking skill cheat in Sims 4 and want to max out the skill, the easiest trick is to type “stats.set_skill_level Major_HomestyleCooking 10” in the cheating console and press Enter. That should ensure that the cooking skill is maxed out.

Are There Any Mods to Cheat the Sims 4 Cooking Skill?

Certain third-party MODs can help with enhancing the efficacy of the Sims 4 cooking skill. However, we’d recommend you use the standard cheats we mentioned for maximum benefits.

Conclusion

Using the Sims 4 Cooking skill cheat is a great way to bypass the issue that you have likely been experiencing. Be it everyday survival needs or to impress a date after a night out, several situations demand that you put your cooking skills to the test. In that case, you can leave a lasting impression using the skill cheats, as we mentioned.