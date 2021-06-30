Summer Will be Esports-Tuned! What Events Will Please the Fans?

The summer is going to be intensive for key esports disciplines. CS:GO and Dota 2 have already held interesting tournaments. However, there are plans to run a number of top competitions that are going to please their fans even more. Let us take a look at the results of the previous competitions and wonder what we should expect further.

Past Tournaments

WePlay Major 2021

The second main event in the DPC season took place in Kyiv. As previously, the tournament took place without the audience, but now the contestant managed to make it to the venue of the event. The tournament operator WePlay held a good event. This is what shows us the viewership ratings that are less only than another major in Kyiv. Again a Chinese team won at the end, but instead of IG the trophy was taken by the players from PSG.LGD. EG were unable to defeat their opponents at the grand final for the second time.

ESL One Summer 2021

After the Major, a commercial competition by ESL of the series of the competitive season. Twelve teams were fighting for 400 000 dollars online. Several teams got qualified, and the majority of the participants got invited. As a result, the strongest team was T1 that defeated Virtus.Pro at the final.

IEM Summer 2021

In CS:GO, there was a tournament of the IEM series from 3 till 13 June – Summer 2021. Sixteen teams fought for 250 000 dollars, and also for an opportunity to earn ESL Pro Tour points. Gambit Esports destroyed all chances to win for their opponents. The Russian team triumphed at the playoff, winning all battles with confidence.

BLAST Premier Spring 2021 Finals

Also from 15 till 20 June there was the final of the spring part of the BLAST Premier series. There were only eight participants and the prize pool consisted of 425 000 dollars. As in the previous case, the strongest of them were esportsmen from Gambit Esports. While participating in the tournament, they earned 225 000 dollars and 4000 BLAST Premier points.

Upcoming Events

IEM Cologne 2021

The LAN tournament will be taking place from 6 till 19 July. It will be held in Cologne but without the audience. Sixteen best teams of the IEM series will be fighting for a million dollars and also 6600 BLAST Premier points and 6210 Pro Tour points.

At the moment, there are only eight participants in the event:

G2;

Na`Vi;

Gambit;

FURIA;

Virtus.pro;

Heroic;

Astralis;

Team Liquid.

They got invited based on the rating. The other teams will be defined at Play-In.

ESL Pro League Season 14

And 16 August will give a start to another season of the Pro League by ESL. It will be held offline in Malta but without the audience. There will be 24 teams and 14 of them are already known. The event will be over on 12 September.

The tournament is very important for the teams. Its prize pool consists of 750 000 dollars and a huge amount of Pro Tour and BLAST Premier points. The winner will get a trip to World Final 2021 of the BLAST Premier series.

The International 10

Besides CS:GO, there will be an interesting event for Dota 2 fans in the summer. The long-awaited International is scheduled for August. The qualifiers have just started – they are to define the last contestants. As a result, sixteen teams will be fighting for a traditionally big prize pool that exceeds 40 000 000 dollars. The tournament that was rescheduled last year is planned for 5-15 August.

However, the schedule may be changed. The fact is that due to the deterioration of the situation of COVID in Sweden, not all participants will be able to enter the country. We don’t know where TI 10 will be held. It is likely to be another country in Europe.