The Best WoW Classic Feral Druid Build

Versatility is key

The Druid can be considered the ‘jack of all trades’ class in WoW Classic. After all, they can do what other classes can—though not at the same level that specialized classes can. It’s the price they pay for their versatility. When a class can do anything, how can you choose a build for them? Will you be a DPS, a Tank, or a Healer? What about a Hybrid? Let’s answer those questions, as well as which WoW Classic items you need for the build.

Take Advantage of Flexibility

For a class that can’t match up in sheer ability to play a role, the best thing it can do is to make up for it through flexibility. Druids are exceptional at taking over roles in a pinch. Healer in trouble? Use the bear form and take the heat off of them. Main DPS fell? Use the cat form to dish out damage—at least until they can get back on their feet. With the correct build, they can even take over healing duties for a time.

To take full advantage of this unique characteristic, the best build you can use is the Hybrid DPS/Tank Feral Druid build. Why this particular build, you ask? Well, it allows you to focus on one talent tree, the Feral Combat one. Beef up your Bear and Cat forms by taking everything except Feral Aggression, Feline Swiftness, and Brutal Impact.

You’d still get a few talents from other trees, enough to get Nature’s Grasp and Omen of Clarity from the Balance tree. There’s also Furor from the Restoration one. Otherwise, a majority of your points should go to Feral Combat. If you can sacrifice one point from your other abilities, the Natural Shapeshifter talent would help a little as well.

Gearing Up

Here are the best in slot WoW Classic items for a Feral Druid Hybrid.

Weapon: Grand Marshal’s Punisher (one-handed), Manual Crowd Pummeler (two-handed, as long as it has charges)

Off-Hand: Tome of Knowledge

Trinkets: Counterattack Lodestone, Blackhand’s Breadth, Drake Fang Talisman

Necklace: Onyxia Tooth Pendant or Prestor’s Talisman of Connivery

Ring: (pick a combination of any two) Quick Strike Ring, Don Julio’s Band, Circle of Applied Force, Band of Accuria

Head: Wolfshead Helm

Chest: Malfurion’s Blessed Bulwark or Field Marshal’s Dragonhide Breastplate

Legs: Marshal’s Dragonhide Legguards

Gloves: Marshal’s Dragonhide Gauntlets

Boots: Marshal’s Dragonhide Boots or Boots of the Shadow Flame

Shoulders: Field Marshal’s Dragonhide Spaulders

Wrists: Forest Stalker’s Bracers

Belt: Cloudrunner Girdle

Back: Cloak of Draconic Might

For sure, some of these WoW Classic items can cost a considerable amount of WoW Classic gold. Others are drops from some bosses or world drops. Either way, you’d probably end up spending a lot to gear up your Feral Druid.

As for Enchantments, make sure to focus on either increasing your damage output or tanking ability. Sure, you can also choose to enhance both, but the difference wouldn’t be as substantial as it can be if you simply focused on one. Consumables can also help you make up for the missing firepower you lack.

Jack of All Trades, Master of None

Remember, you’re not aiming to beat out specialized classes in their role. Your job as a Druid is to fill in the gaps in the group’s composition as you progress through the raid or dungeon. As a master of none, all you can play up is the class’ flexibility.

Don’t worry if you can’t reach the numbers that other classes can. Worry if it does happen because that means there’s something wrong with their build. At any rate, enjoy playing a Feral Druid!

Have fun playing WoW Classic!