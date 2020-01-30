Who’s Looking Good for the UK’s Upcoming Races?

Crystal Ocean

A British thoroughbred with five major wins in his career so far, Crystal Ocean is currently ranking joined 1st against all other race horses in the world.

In his five-year old season (2019) alone, Crystal Ocean won at the …

Hardwicke Stakes

Aston Park Stakes

Gordon Richard Stakes

He has a history of competing at Royal Ascot and as the years have proceeded, he has become more and more popular with bookies, with Crystal Ocean continuously appearing in different tips on horse racing selections to take home the victory and his odds becoming higher each event. He has secured top places at the race, with third in 2017 and second in 2018 and 2019; this has us believing that 2020 could be the year he finally secures first place.

Enable

Nine major wins at the age of five, Enable is more than experienced on the tracks. 2019 saw British thoroughbred, Enable, take home three of these wins…

King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes (Ascot)

Yorkshire Oaks

Eclipse Stakes

As well as these wins, her career highlights also included two Prix de l’Arc de Triumph wins and an additional Ascot win in 2017.

Waldgeist

British-bred and French-trained thoroughbred, Waldgeist, has achieved seven major career wins as well as finishing second (2017) and third (2019) at Ascot.

He has raced across the world and is currently ranked as one of the best racers in the world, so don’t be surprised when he leaves the season will a longer list of wins to his name.

Happy Clapper

Securing his first Garde 1 win at Epson in 2017, after several placings at this garde events over the years and a more recent win at the Doncaster Mile in 2018.

Happy Clappers last race was in October 209 and it has not been released that he will take part in any upcoming races, but we cant be certain he won’t appear and steal a win at some point in 2020.

Santa Ana Lane

Australian gelding, Santa Ana Lane, has a huge career earning of over $7 million, $2.6 of that being won in 2019 after he won the Royal Randwick with jockey Mark Zahra. He has proven his profitability and skill in racing; he could have his eye set on the UK 2020 races, as they aren’t short on big prizes.

Ghaiyyath

An Irish-bred, British-trained thoroughbred racehorse, Ghaiyyath, shows promise in the racing circuit and has four major wins, two of which being in 2019…

Autumn Stakes 2017

Prix du Prince d’Orange 2018

Prix d’Harcourt 2019

Grosser Preis von Baden 2019

While racing he is a common favorite of bookies to win and has not disappointed in his performances, win or not. He has created a buzz in the industry and has been referred to as an ‘amazing horse’, leading us to believe that despite coming up on five-years-old, he is only just getting started.