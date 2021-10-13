Why do Gamers prefer VPN for Online Gaming?

The gaming community is known for its very specific requirement when it comes to gaming, one of the things that gamers have lately embraced is gaming with VPN, this has many reasons, one of them being the safety blanket that it offers. You have a lot of VPN options to pick from as well, for example our personal favorite PrivacySharks Gaming VPN. In this article, we will discuss why it is important to use a VPN for gaming. Let’s dig in.

Why Do We Trust VPN?

VPN is the most effective way of keeping your data safe, it also makes you access the content that may not be available in your country due to government restrictions, here are the key benefits of VPN-

Safety of Information- Using a VPN guarantees safety, it is used to protect your data from hackers as well as the government, if anyone tries to snoop in on your internet usage the VPN server is trained to show them an encrypted statistic keeping your information safe.

Anonymity- One of the most priceless gifts that VPN offers to you is anonymity, you can access anything from anywhere in the world and you can do that without revealing your identity, it also ensures none of your online activity is traced back to you.

Restricted content who?- Sometimes certain shows, movies, books, and games might not be available in your geographic location due to your government or something else VPN changes that, which is why VPN is quite popular in places that thrive in internet censorship, it is the only way to access restricted content.

Ideal for internet speed- If you are used to using a lot of data while you are on the internet you would also be used to ISP throttling your internet speed which just means slowing down your connection, VPN helps you change that. People who are smart enough to go for VPN have no data limit so there is no chance of a throttle.

Gaming Experience is better- People who pick VPN for online gaming have a better experience with online gaming.

Why do Gamers prefer VPN?

There is more than one reason why gamers would prefer a VPN, here are a few-

Avoid cyberattacks- Gamers experience this thing called DDoS(Distributed Denial of service) attacks when they are gaming. It is when other gamers want them to stop playing, this attack is only possible if the other player has access to your IP address which is quite easy. If you use a VPN while gaming you can protect yourself from getting attacked like this. Access more games- Like discussed earlier, using a VPN helps you access games that you can’t access from your own IP address because of their unavailability in your region or government restrictions. Avoid swatting-This is when a player locates your IP address and sends a SWAT team to your house on a fake call. It is a kind of sick prank and it is more common than you think it is, using a VPN reduces the chances of this. 4. Gaming on a public network- Public wifi is not safe if you want to protect yourself from malware and spyware however using a VPN changes that, if you use a public network with a VPN then there is no such threat of malware or spyware.

Avoid IP bans- If your IP address is banned in a game because you broke a few rules then you can change that by using a VPN.

Play anonymously- A VPN lets you play anonymously which always comes in handy when you don’t want your opponents to know who you are.

Conclusion- Internet gaming can be quite difficult and sometimes even dangerous but we hope it’s clear that a VPN is quite important for gamers for its efficiency and the safety it provides them, if you love online gaming then you must give VPN a long and hard thought.