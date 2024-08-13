What Does Gambling Look Like Around The World?

Gambling is a universal pastime with a strong history and traditions in countries around the globe. From the glitz and glamour of casino floors in Las Vegas to the stripped-back pachinko parlors in Tokyo, gambling and its numerous games take many forms and are diverse in each region. This blog will explore these differences and define exactly what gambling looks like around the world.
Gambling in North America
Gambling in the United States is older than the country itself. Puritans who settled in the country enjoyed gambling as a recreational hobby in the 1600s. Despite its formative role in the lives of early Americans, it wasn't until 1931 that gambling was legalized in Nevada to increase state revenues. Las Vegas has since been arguably the world's iconic symbol for casinos and gambling, attracting millions of visitors to its famous strip. Following the Supreme Court's decision to strike down a ban on sports betting in 2018, states are now establishing a framework to legalize the activity, which has helped the industry deliver record profits.
Gambling is also an entrenched activity in Canada: 75% of people gamble in some form, with 20m expected to play either retail or online games by 2027. The industry is well-regulated in Canada, where each province has the power to oversee its operations. The scene is similar in Mexico, though with a stronger tradition weighted towards sports and horse betting, both of which are hugely popular with the masses.
Gambling in Europe
Gambling dates back even further in Europe. The UK was a gambling hotspot during the Middle Ages, while a national lottery was first introduced by Queen Elizabeth in 1569. Fast-forward to today and the UK has a rich betting scene, which is regulated by the UK Gambling Commission. Players can frequent physical betting shops and online casino sites to gamble legally. Sports betting is particularly popular due to the frequency of large events in horse racing, soccer, rugby and cricket.
Ireland, like the UK, has a strong appetite for gambling, with bets on soccer and horse racing being commonplace. However, casinos in Ireland are illegal, and there are no land-based premises in the country at all. The Gambling Regulatory Authority currently licenses online casinos, which are growing in popularity.
Germany is currently experiencing a boom in online gambling following the passage of new regulations that better control and tax the betting market. These measures have been designed to protect the wellbeing of consumers. Like many countries in Europe, gambling in Germany dates back to medieval times. However, it was traditionally a pastime for the aristocracy rather than the working class. Gambling laws and games have evolved considerably to reflect changing societal norms and habits since then.
Gambling in Africa
Gambling in Africa had more humble origins but is now a rapidly growing market. South Africa is at the forefront with a thriving sports betting scene and numerous casinos. The country has strong traditions with horse race betting, which dates back decades, but it now has many well-established casinos and betting halls. Regulatory hurdles pose issues elsewhere in Africa. This is evident in Kenya and Nigeria, where online casinos and sportsbooks are popular, but challenges with regulation and consumer protection remain.
Gambling in Asia
Asia is home to some of the most vibrant gambling regions in the world. Macau can rival Las Vegas for its position as the pre-eminent gambling capital. The Chinese Special Administrative Region has 36 casinos housing almost 9,000 slots and 3,500 table games, and it generated around $22bn in gross revenue in 2023. Macau is actually the only place in China where gambling is legal, even though the activity has a rich history dating back to ancient times. However, there are state-sponsored lotteries that are popular with the general public.
Japan is another gambling hotspot in Asia, even though casino-type gambling remains illegal. There is one legal gambling loophole, though: pachinko. The game of pachinko, a pinball-type slot game, draws people from far and wide. This game has unique prizes in the form of balls, which can be exchanged for money and rewards. The potential for legalized gambling in Japan would be transformative, as there is a strong appetite for betting on sumo wrestling and horse racing.
Gambling in Oceania
Gambling in Australia is accepted as “one of the most distinctive aspects” of daily life, according to the Museum of Applied Arts and Sciences in the capital, Sydney. An ABC survey found 70% of Australians gamble annually on pokies, another name for slot machines, which are very popular alongside sports betting and lotteries. There is a robust gambling infrastructure here, which has developed to protect consumer interests in recent years. It’s a similar story in neighboring New Zealand, where pokies are a huge part of the country’s gambling culture.
There is a rich tapestry of gambling traditions around the world, with each country hosting its own cultural nuances and regulatory environments. One factor is constant, though: casino games are thriving with burgeoning markets and record revenue. This has been aided by improving regulation and licensing. This bodes well for the industry as gambling continues to evolve and cater to the demands of players worldwide.