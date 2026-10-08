Link Building for SaaS Comparison Pages: A Game-Tech Guide

Game studios and gaming businesses rely on more than games themselves. Analytics dashboards, community platforms, anti-cheat tools, esports services and production software all compete for attention. For companies selling these products, link building for SaaS comparison pages can help prospective customers find useful, decision-focused information while giving publishers something relevant to cover.
The aim is not to collect links wherever they can be placed. A comparison page should help a real buyer understand the choices, and an article linking to it should make sense to the publication’s readers. That distinction matters in gaming, where tools may serve very different audiences, from a two-person indie team to a large live-service operation.
Choose comparisons that answer a real question
A comparison page works best when it reflects a decision people are already trying to make. “Best game analytics tools for small studios” is more specific than a broad ranking of software. Other useful angles might compare moderation platforms for gaming communities, build automation tools for cross-platform releases, or tournament management services for amateur esports organizers.
Start by identifying the buyer and the task. A studio evaluating analytics software may care about event tracking, dashboard clarity, data ownership and setup time. A community manager may put moderation workflows, integrations and escalation controls first. Those priorities should shape both the page and the outreach around it.
Before building a comparison, check whether it offers something beyond a list of names. Explain the criteria, distinguish features that sound similar, and make clear which type of team each option may suit. If pricing or product capabilities change often, date the review and set a schedule for updating it. Readers need a dependable basis for comparison, not a snapshot that quickly goes stale.
Make the page worth citing
Writers and editors are more likely to refer to a page when it contributes information they can use. Original testing can help: describe how long setup takes, which integrations require extra work, or how a tool handles a common workflow. If hands-on testing is not possible, be transparent about the basis for the assessment and avoid presenting vendor claims as independent findings.
Useful supporting material can include a methodology, clear feature definitions, sample workflows, and practical limitations. For example, a comparison of player-feedback tools might explain how each handles duplicate reports or distinguishes urgent issues from routine suggestions. Concrete details give readers a reason to stay and give other publications a reason to cite the page.
Keep the commercial context easy to understand. Disclose relevant affiliate relationships where applicable, and do not let payment determine rankings. Trust is particularly important when the page is meant to guide a studio’s spending or influence decisions that affect players.
Build outreach around gaming publications
Once the page is useful, look for publications whose readers have a reason to care. A game-development site may be a fit for a comparison of production tools; an esports outlet may be more interested in tournament software or team analytics. The connection should be clear in the proposed story, not forced into an unrelated article.
Offer an editorial angle rather than asking for a link in isolation. A report on how small studios evaluate player analytics, an interview about moderation at scale, or a practical guide to organizing community tournaments could stand on its own. The comparison page can then serve as additional context for readers who want to research products in more depth.
For teams planning a broader campaign, this page-by-page SaaS link-building strategy offers a way to think about which assets deserve outreach and how their roles differ. A comparison page may attract evaluation-stage readers, while a guide or research report can serve a different need. Treat each as part of a useful resource library rather than expecting one URL to do everything.
Measure quality, not just quantity
Track placements by relevance and outcome, not only by the number of links. Did the article reach developers, publishers, team managers or another intended audience? Did visitors explore the comparison, request a demo or return later? Search visibility can take time to shift, and no link guarantees a particular ranking or number of sales.
Review the publication before pitching. Look at its recent coverage, editing standards and audience. A gaming site that regularly publishes thoughtful developer interviews may be a stronger fit than a larger website with no meaningful connection to the subject. Keep a simple record of the pitch, agreed angle, publication date and any follow-up needed.
Connect product decisions to the player experience
Some gaming businesses also consider a custom mobile app—for team operations, player communities, event schedules or companion features. That project calls for a different kind of research than choosing SaaS tools. Before comparing proposals, clarify the platform, must-have functions, data requirements, maintenance plan and expected launch scope.
Osdire’s guide to questions to ask app developers can help teams prepare for those conversations and compare approaches such as native, hybrid and cross-platform development. The same habit applies to SaaS research: define the problem first, then assess each option against requirements that matter to the people who will use it.
Good link building supports that kind of informed decision-making. Make comparison pages specific, credible and current; pitch stories that fit gaming readers; and judge success by whether the work reaches the right people. That is a more sustainable approach than chasing links without considering what a page helps someone understand.