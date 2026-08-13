Minecraft PE 1.22.0
Mounts of Mayhem
The next content drop for Minecraft Bedrock pulls players back underwater with a tameable Nautilus, a far nastier Zombie Nautilus, and a brand-new melee weapon — the Spear. Here’s everything confirmed so far, broken down deck by deck.
Smaller updates, more often
Mojang has shifted a lot of its Bedrock content into “drops” — bite-sized feature releases instead of one giant yearly update. Past drops have quietly reworked things like bat behavior and turned decorative dye and paint items into objects with real gameplay use.
Mounts of Mayhem, first shown off at Minecraft Live, is the drop landing in version 1.22.0. It leans entirely into the ocean biome, and it’s also the update that brings official support for the Vibrant Visuals shader pack, so the water itself should look noticeably better once it ships.
- No separate installer — updates land through the normal MCPE build
- Vibrant Visuals support means better lighting underwater
- Two new mobs and a new craftable weapon in one drop
Taming the Nautilus
The Nautilus is a genuinely rare find — expect to search a fair stretch of ocean floor before one turns up. Reports point to a Pufferfish being the item that wins it over, similar to how other passive mobs are tamed with a specific food source.
Get two tamed adults near each other and they’ll produce offspring, which makes a small ocean-side pen worth setting up once you’ve tracked your first pair down.
Zombie Nautilus: the hostile variant
Not every Nautilus is friendly. The Zombie Nautilus shows up carrying a Drowned on its back, and the pair covers ground underwater far faster than a player can comfortably swim. Treat any Nautilus you can’t immediately identify as a potential threat until you’ve got a clear look at it — engaging one in open water, away from a surface pocket, is the riskiest way to find out.
Crafting the Spear
The Spear is the drop’s new melee option, built at a crafting table from two sticks and a single ingot. It’s built for crowd control — landing a hit knocks the target back, which makes it useful for breaking up a mob or clearing space in a PvP arena.
Version details
|Field
|Detail
|Version
|Minecraft PE 1.22.0 — “Mounts of Mayhem” drop
|Operating system
|Android
|Developer
|Mojang Studios
|Publisher
|Microsoft
|License
|Free (base game purchase required)
|Xbox Live
|Supported
|Headline additions
|Nautilus, Zombie Nautilus, Spear, Vibrant Visuals support