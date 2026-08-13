Mojang has shifted a lot of its Bedrock content into “drops” — bite-sized feature releases instead of one giant yearly update. Past drops have quietly reworked things like bat behavior and turned decorative dye and paint items into objects with real gameplay use.

Mounts of Mayhem, first shown off at Minecraft Live, is the drop landing in version 1.22.0. It leans entirely into the ocean biome, and it’s also the update that brings official support for the Vibrant Visuals shader pack, so the water itself should look noticeably better once it ships.