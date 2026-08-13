data = about thegameland .net, mobile gaming @thegameland.net, thegameland.net, mobile gaming #thegameland.net

Leave a Comment / Apps / By
MCPE UPDATE WATCH · BEDROCK EDITION

Minecraft PE 1.22.0
Mounts of Mayhem

The next content drop for Minecraft Bedrock pulls players back underwater with a tameable Nautilus, a far nastier Zombie Nautilus, and a brand-new melee weapon — the Spear. Here’s everything confirmed so far, broken down deck by deck.

Get Minecraft PE ↓ Read the FAQ
Update type
Drop
Platform
Android
New weapon
Spear
New mob
Nautilus
01 · What’s actually changing

Smaller updates, more often

Mojang has shifted a lot of its Bedrock content into “drops” — bite-sized feature releases instead of one giant yearly update. Past drops have quietly reworked things like bat behavior and turned decorative dye and paint items into objects with real gameplay use.

Mounts of Mayhem, first shown off at Minecraft Live, is the drop landing in version 1.22.0. It leans entirely into the ocean biome, and it’s also the update that brings official support for the Vibrant Visuals shader pack, so the water itself should look noticeably better once it ships.

🫧 Why it matters for PE players
  • No separate installer — updates land through the normal MCPE build
  • Vibrant Visuals support means better lighting underwater
  • Two new mobs and a new craftable weapon in one drop
02 · New mob

Taming the Nautilus

Uncommon underwater mob

The Nautilus is a genuinely rare find — expect to search a fair stretch of ocean floor before one turns up. Reports point to a Pufferfish being the item that wins it over, similar to how other passive mobs are tamed with a specific food source.

Get two tamed adults near each other and they’ll produce offspring, which makes a small ocean-side pen worth setting up once you’ve tracked your first pair down.

03 · Threat alert

Zombie Nautilus: the hostile variant

⚠ Ridden by a Drowned

Not every Nautilus is friendly. The Zombie Nautilus shows up carrying a Drowned on its back, and the pair covers ground underwater far faster than a player can comfortably swim. Treat any Nautilus you can’t immediately identify as a potential threat until you’ve got a clear look at it — engaging one in open water, away from a surface pocket, is the riskiest way to find out.

04 · New weapon

Crafting the Spear

The Spear is the drop’s new melee option, built at a crafting table from two sticks and a single ingot. It’s built for crowd control — landing a hit knocks the target back, which makes it useful for breaking up a mob or clearing space in a PvP arena.

🥇
🥢
🥢
🥇 1× Ingot (top)
🥢 2× Stick (stacked below)
Zombified Horse riders can wield one too — expect it in fights near stables.
05 · At a glance

Version details

FieldDetail
VersionMinecraft PE 1.22.0 — “Mounts of Mayhem” drop
Operating systemAndroid
DeveloperMojang Studios
PublisherMicrosoft
LicenseFree (base game purchase required)
Xbox LiveSupported
Headline additionsNautilus, Zombie Nautilus, Spear, Vibrant Visuals support
06 · Quick answers

FAQ

How often does Minecraft Live happen?
Twice a year, and Mojang typically uses it to preview upcoming drops like this one before they ship.
What’s the difference between a “drop” and a full update?
A drop is a smaller, more frequent content release — a handful of features and mob changes — rather than one large yearly overhaul.
Where does the Nautilus spawn?
In ocean biomes, underwater. It’s an uncommon spawn, so plan on covering some distance before you find one.
Can zombies use the Spear against me?
Yes — zombies riding a zombified horse can be equipped with a Spear, so treat mounted zombies as a higher-priority target.

Ready to dive in?

Grab the latest Minecraft PE build to try the Mounts of Mayhem drop as soon as it’s live on your device.

Get Minecraft PE ↓

Minecraft is a trademark of Mojang Studios / Microsoft. This page is an independent news summary and is not affiliated with or endorsed by Mojang.