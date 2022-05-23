What are the Most Popular Gaming Apps of 2022 so far?

Wondering what new gaming apps, you should download and try? Wonder no more and check this lot out.

The Gaming Apps of 2022

The Google Play Store and Apple App Stores are brimming with fantastic gaming apps, but how do you choose which ones to download? There are numerous addictive games that no one can avoid. Like us, you don’t want to be plagued by download regrets. However, unfortunately for us, that’s exactly what we did! We did this to ensure that you didn’t have to and to bring you the best gaming apps of 2022 so far. We have downloaded and played FPS games, sports games, action games, puzzle games, and even casino games. Do you know how many great casino games there are as a genre on its own? Trust me, there is a lot, and you can read more on the top 5 apps right here.

But back to the task at hand, and without further ado, we bring you the best gaming apps of 2022 so far.

Epic Seven

Do you enjoy watching anime? Is there anything more exciting than the random excitement of a gacha game? In that case, we propose that you try Epic Seven. This free-to-play game is about assembling a squad of heroes and then leading them through turn-based RPG combat as the tale progresses. You truly get a sense of the game’s large cast of characters through the writing. Add to it the fact that it features some well-done anime sequences, and you get an experience that is both entertaining and addictive.

Civilization VI

The long-running strategy series has been traditionally connected with the PC. However, with decent touch controls, Civilization VI on iOS and Android is an effective port that puts the world’s fate in your hands or pocket. If you’ve never played the series before, here’s how it works: You select a nation to lead through the ages as its monarch. Traits differ from country to country and from leader to leader. As you play, you will do what nations have done throughout history: create cities and fight wars. However, your playstyle and the available resources influence which features, advantages, and disadvantages your country will adopt as you play.

Chrono Trigger

Enter a time-traveling RPG with smooth and strategic combat, stunning sprite-based visuals, and a charming tale. This mobile Chrono Trigger is based on the enhanced Nintendo DS version, which has a much better story translation than the original SNES version. Unfortunately, because the fighting is faster-paced than your typical turn-based RPG, touch controls can be incorrect. Nonetheless, Chrono Trigger was an excellent RPG for its day, and it is still astonishingly engaging today.

Light in Chaos: Sangoku Heroes

Over 50 great heroes are ready to fight evil and restore world order in this arcade fantasy fighting game. Full-screen combat with dazzling special effects, excellent fighting soundtrack, and original Japanese CV voices. Upgrade your heroes’ talents to gain enhanced combos, team up with other heroes to take on more complex challenges or compete in various PvP arena types such as combat trials or summit duels.

Who Can’t Draw?

Who Can’t Draw is a modern-day version of Pictionary for your smartphone where the first player is given a word and must sketch it as best they can before giving their device to the next player. That participant then gets 15 seconds to copy the drawing and pass it on. The final person then determines the original word based on the most recent picture. It’s a lot of fun for groups of friends wishing to play one of the finest mobile games.