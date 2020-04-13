5 Chilling Movies on Pandemics

We are all currently trapped in a world no less than an apocalyptic sci-fi movie set. With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing millions across the globe to stay locked inside their homes, the once-bustling, noisy city streets lay eerily silent and empty.

Sci-fi lovers may want to take a look at these 5 horror flicks that have depicted epidemics and outbreaks with uncanny resemblances to our current dystopian existence.

1. Contagion

This 2011 medical thriller directed by Steven Soderbergh, shows how a strain of virus, called MEV-1, spreads from an infected pig to humans.

As the movie progresses, the backdrop of a pandemic, including patient 0, RO values or the number of people that can be infected by a diseased individual and other scientific explanations are explained coherently.

The film not only stands out for its multi-starrer cast and realistic storyline but more so because of its unbelievable resemblance to the COVID-19 situation!

2. I Am Legend

Starring Will Smith in the lead, this 2007 horror-thriller, is based on Richard Matheson’s book that goes by the same name. Set against the backdrop of a post-apocalyptic world this film portrays how a deadly plague has wreaked havoc across the world.

The film begins with Robert Neville, a virologist (portrayed by Smith) and his dog, as the only survivors left in the aftermath of the outbreak. The movie goes on to show the horrific transformations of infected individuals.

Throughout the movie, as Robert’s character races against time to find a cure, viewers can catch a glimpse of the realistic depictions of a pandemic-affected world. With unparalleled acting and gripping plot, this movie is sure to keep you on the edge.

3. Carriers

This 2009 Chris Pine starrer revolves around four friends trying to escape a deadly pandemic, but one of them gets infected. The film manages to capture the human psychology and panic mentality that sets in the face of imminent threat.

With adequate jump scares, nervous anticipation, and overall post-apocalyptic vibe, Carriers will manage to grasp your attention till the very end.

4. 28 Days Later

This 2002 film directed by Danny Boyle is another classic horror sci-fi. The plot captures the aftermath of a deadly virus outbreak threatening to wipe out the human race.

With a highly contagious strain accidentally released in the human population, the film shows the terrifying rapidity with which a pandemic spreads and its dangerous effects on the society at large.

5. Flu

It is a South Korean disaster film that was released in 2013. The film tells the story of how a deadly H5N1 strain leads to an outbreak of dangerous magnitude.

Directed by Kim Sung-su, the film efficiently captures the unfolding of a pandemic through its various stages including infection, quarantine, and an overloaded healthcare system

The realistic challenges and adversities depicted in the film will definitely strike a chord, especially in the current scenario where governments across the world are grappling to tackle the spread of COVID-19.