Playing Detroit: Become Human in One Sitting

Detroit: Become Human, along with the new Red Dead Redemption, was a gift that I and my friend gave to another one of my friends. When he was buying new games, this was one of the options. We were considering The Last of Us vs. Detroit.

We ended up choosing The Last of Us, after watching the trailers and much deliberation. But, Detroit stayed on our lists. I wanted to play it. It ticked all the boxes in my mind. And I was really excited about it.

So, when my friend’s birthday gift came up, I knew what I needed to do. I decided to add in Detroit along with the game that he wanted. It was a gift to myself too. How smart and evil is that. But it is all about the choices, isn’t it?

The game by Quantic Dream asks us, “What makes us human?”

Honestly, that is a question you discuss late into the night and can’t be wrapped up in one small article. So, for the time being, let’s just focus on the game.

WHAT MAKES US HUMAN?

Detroit 2038. Technology has evolved to a point where human-like androids are everywhere. They speak, move and behave like human beings, but they are only machines serving humans.

Play three distinct androids and see a world at the brink of chaos – perhaps our future – through their eyes. Your very decisions will dramatically alter how the game’s intense, branching narrative plays out.

You will face moral dilemmas and decide who lives or dies. With thousands of choices and dozens of possible endings, how will you affect the future of Detroit and humanity’s destiny?

We were waiting to play this game. Then we started playing it after our walking sessions. We might have played 2-3 episodes, and boy was it difficult to stop. On the weekend, we started it again and somehow ended up finishing the whole game in one sitting.

The three main characters, Connor, Kara, and Markus, feel so real and evoke emotions within you. Their stories are so well written and each choice you make seems so significant. Their Lives, Your Choices hold so much power. Spoiler though, I ended up choosing to end Kara, got Markus killed, and Connor just kept popping back.

I realized how easy it was to get sucked into the world that we are playing with. I got a deeper insight into what the “basement gamers” feel and experience, and how they get addicted to gaming. This led to another discussion about the psychology of it all. Some other day, honestly. I have too much to discuss.

I want to talk more about it, so stay tuned, for further updates on this. Let me know, which was your first “almost addiction” gaming experience in the comments below.