8 Movies That Are Based on Games You Didn’t Know About

It’s quite common for video games to feature famous movie characters after they get popular. However, some movies are shot featuring people’s favorite video game heroes. Nothing is more exciting than seeing your favorite character play in a film after you won all their missions in video games.

That is why this article is something avid video game players and movie fans have been waiting for. We are going to provide you with a list of movies created based on video games instead of vice versa. In the beginning, was the game.

The Angry Birds Movies

You might be surprised to hear that, but Columbia Pictures, Sony Pictures, and Rovio Animation animated The Angry Birds game. Moreover, they faced tremendous commercial success that led them to create a sequel to the first movie. The world’s most famous movie stars like Peter Dinklage and Bill Hader gave their voices to animated characters, so don’t be surprised once you hear someone familiar.

Werewolves Within

Werewolves Within was shot and released in 2021 following the success of a unanimous computer game earlier in 2016. The genre of the movie is comedy horror, which is indeed the best choice. This film shows a group of people living in a small town in Vermont who suspect that one of them is a werewolf. The game requires players to find out who a werewolf in disguise is. The movie, on the contrary, puts this task on the squad.

Detective Pikachu

In 2019, movie fans were offered to view a mystery film created based on the Detective Pikachu game. The movie was acknowledged for its use of visual effects. Ryan Reynolds received recognition for the voice and facial motion capture of Pikachu. Both video game and movie fans were absolutely stunned watching their favorite game hero alive on screens. They all admitted that this movie was so interesting, mainly due to its music, effects, and cast harmony.

Alone in the Dark

Surprisingly, only a few people know that the horror film Alone in the Dark was created based on a unanimous video game. Unfortunately, it has not received any praise. Its approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes is just 1%, making it one of the biggest failures on this list. After a major revamp, the movie with a changed cast and story was released again, earning much more accolades than its initial version.

BloodRayne

Another film adaptation that received low credit from movie and video game fans was BloodRayne. Unfortunately, the move couldn’t live up to the expectations of video game fans. They claimed that the biggest problem was its cast, who improvised rather than played and faked in almost all scenes. Its sequel was received better but still couldn’t be claimed as a commercial success.

Rampage

Another fascinating movie inspired by a unanimous video game is called Rampage. The movie is basically about a primatologist played by Dwayne Johnson teaming up with an albino gorilla. Yet, his goal is not only to domesticate an overgrown animal. They both have to stop other mutated animals from destroying Chicago. Even though it received mixed reviews from critics, this movie was a commercial success.

Monster Hunter

This film features a team of soldiers dealing with monsters and fighting for survival. It is based on a unanimous game and grossed more than $44 million worldwide. Yet, it couldn’t reach full commercial success because its release was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonetheless, it was praised for its impressive visual effects and received a high musical score.

Uncharted

Do you know that Uncharted is based on the video game franchise of the same name? It can, however, brag about an interesting and adventurous plot and exemplary cast starring Tom Holland and Antonio Banderas. Again, the release of this movie was interrupted by COVID-19. However, the virus outbreak couldn’t affect its commercial success in this case. It grossed $402 million, which brought it to the top five game-based movies in terms of revenue.

Takeaway

Of course, these are not the only movies created based on already existing and successful video games. This has been practiced a lot by directors who chased the success of video games. However, the popularity of video games does not translate directly into a movie’s success. Video game fans are quite critical when it comes to changes in plot and mistakes in casting. As you can see from the list above, some movies turned into failures while others collected recording amounts despite the pandemic outbreak.