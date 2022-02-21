5 Sports Movies Where it all Came Down to the Final Shot

There are many sports movies that show the trials and tribulations of a sports team or athlete. While sports movies can be very enticing and thrilling, some of them leave us viewers waiting. They leave it until the last minute or the final shot before the important game or match in question is won or lost.

Tension is a key theme in many sports films, which serves to mimic real-life sporting events. Whether through riding sports bets, or a devotion to the team in question, sporting events can be some of the tensest moments in our lives.



With the legalization of sports betting sweeping the nation, these intensified sporting moments have become ever-more heart-pounding. While options like risk free bets for sports can mitigate some of the potential loss, the thrill of feeling a win in that very last moment as that ball crosses the line in the final minute, or a puck slips through the keeper’s fingers, is still unmatched.

And with that in mind – below, you will find details of five sports movies where it all came down to the final shot:

1. Tin Cup

This movie is relatively underrated. Those who love sports movies need to watch this one. Centering around a former golf prodigy, Tin Cup is all about Roy McAvoy, known as “Tin Cup”. Roy tries his luck at the US Open or at least qualifying for it. However, he soon finds himself in a battle for the trophy that many may not have expected him to be in the run for.

It looks as though Roy “Tin Cup” McAvoy may have just about got the trophy, too. However, his childish and stubborn ways find him trying and trying to face the 12th hole. The only trouble is, there’s a water hazard in the way. While McAvoy’s endeavors don’t result in his victory, there are some excellent celebrations. Tin Cup tried, and it seems people love him for that.

This movie is a good and heart-warming one that is ideal for all sports fans.

2. Million Dollar Baby

Million Dollar Baby was a huge movie. It was particularly huge thanks to it being centered around a female boxer. Played by Hilary Swank, the main character Maggie Fitzgerald loses almost all of the time. Not only does she lose many bouts, but she also loses everything that she has fought for, or so it seems.

With Clint Eastwood directing, it’s fair to say that this movie was going places. Any fans would have bet that this movie did well. They would have won the bet too, as it hit the headlines many times.

While this movie ends in a shocking tragedy, it is well worth watching. It delivers something very special, even if victory is not achieved in the end.

3. Miracle

Released in 2004, Miracle was a movie that was centered around the 1980 US Olympic hockey team. Those who do not love hockey as much as the next person may not think this is an interesting movie to watch. However, it contains more thrills and spills than you can imagine.

Intense rivalries, wins and defeats, and triumph at the end just adds to the excitement. There is a lot of action in this movie and it keeps moving – very quickly at times. The win at the end is so good that it’s likely every viewer will cheer. A great movie, indeed.

4. Hoosiers

Hoosiers is a movie that every serious basketball fan should watch. During this movie, it is made very clear that the word TEAM is at the heart of everything. At the beginning of this excellent movie, it’s also clear that Gene Hackman’s character wants his team to be successful.

The team’s coach works everyone really hard while also making sure they have good habits and techniques. While some of the team members took their time to give their coach what he wanted, they come around eventually. We’re not going to spoil the ending for you, but let’s just say the coach is more than happy.

5. Rocky II

No sports movie list would be complete without mentioning at least one Rocky movie. If you have not yet seen Rocky II, you are urged to do so. This is one of the greatest movies of all time. You should expect hugely inspirational content, an excellent plot, and some great fights.

The final shot is where the movie leads us, and it really is a great one. The underdog wins the fight and the crowd goes wild. This is a movie that really does have it all. Watch it at least once and enjoy it every step of the way.

There are some excellent sports movies out there. The five discussed here are so good that they need to be seen. From some relatively unknown movies to some of the best in the world, each of them centers around the final shot. If you’re a lover of sports or sports movies, you really need to watch all of the above movies.