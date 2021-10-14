5 All-Time Favorite American Football Movies To Watch In 2021

When it comes to movies, American football movies are always one of the best ones made for the football-loving audience. The thrill of the game and love for the game always draw a huge audience towards an American football movie. Whenever football is mentioned you will always think of a movie scene that comes to your mind. It is fascinating to watch real-life stories and fictitious stories centered around American football for fans of the game. Movies in general strike a cord with their enticing storytelling.

We have combined a list of 5 all-time favorite American football movies that you should watch in 2021 to draw inspiration and for fun. Watching movies with strong stories can help you gain perspective in life. Hollywood is full of football movies that are not just entertaining but also informative, keep reading to find out more about the movies that involve various genres like comedy, biopic, drama, and more.

1. Remember The Titans (2000)

This movie is a sports drama based on true events. It is the story of an African American coach, Herman Boone. The movie is set up in the 1970s where racial discrimination was prevalent much like today. He is given the job to coach a racially integrated group of football players. The coach is played by Denzel Washington and many others playing significant roles. It is one of the best football movies to learn how to live together as a community and never paying attention to what race anybody belongs to.

2. The Longest Yard (2005)

This one is a sports comedy movie that features Adam Sandler in the main role who was a pro quarterback earlier and has now landed up in jail. He pursues his jail mates to fight it out against the jail guards in a game of football. What happens after they plan the game of football is what the movie is about. It is a feel-good American football movie that appears funny on the surface but has many twists and turns along the way. A movie that is fit for every age group.

3. Brian’s Song (1971)

This was a movie made for television that revolves around Brian Piccolo played by James Caan. He is a football player for later finds about having terminal cancer. The movie deals with this as the main subject, how he handles his illness with supportive friends. It perfectly captures the real meaning of friendship and other themes. The story of the film is based on a real story. This movie is considered one of the best movies ever made for television.

4. Friday Night Lights (2004)

It is a sports drama movie which is based on the book Friday Night Lights: A Town, a Team and a Dream. It centers on the football team of a school in Texas and their coach. The team is an obsession for the people of the city. It has a nice balance of game and drama. The football fans and the players who used to or still play football can connect deeply with the characters. It is also based on a true story. It will make you realize how high school football affects young minds. This movie will give you hope and inspire you to take on challenges very much like the characters from the movie.

5. The Blind Side

The Blind Side is also made based on a real-life story. It narrates a story about a mother and son.

An African- American homeless boy who is adopted by a family that is caucasian. A strong-willed mother who makes this adopted child one of her own and helps him with his learning problems. She also helps him achieve the dream of every college kid that is to become a footballer. Not just becoming one but also excelling at his game. She gives him the confidence to achieve his dreams. It is one of the best American football movies to watch that will encourage you to help somebody. It shows the dynamics between the son and mother in every difficult situation. She stands like a rock behind him. Themes of motherhood, sports, and selfless love are prevalent in this movie.

Conclusion

These are the 5 all-time favorite American football movies that you should watch in 2021 that will keep you entertained. Some of these are based on true events which makes it even more interesting. Such sports movies always work well with the audience and have something to offer to every kind of audience and not just football lovers. The characters in these above-mentioned movies will make you believe that there is light at the end of the tunnel and the sportsman’s spirit is real. Enjoy these movies with a bowl of popcorn.