Popular series you had no idea they are actually video game-based

Video games have marked many individuals’ childhood, but it has rarely been expected that such an animation style would ever convey meaningful stories and emotions. But they really do, and the number of movies and TV series that have come to life thanks to these video games’ plots is interestingly huge.

Indeed, some of the films based on video games are just bland representations, but there are some masterpieces out there that deserve every single second of watching. There is an entire collection inspired by video games, from children’s shows and anime series to live-action adaptations for all age groups.

Unexpected titles like The Witcher, Tomb Raider, and Castlevania are on this list, so get ready to be amazed by the variety of TV shows based on video games. Let us get into it!

Castlevania

The gaming community is on the edge of its seats about Netflix’s one of the most popular animated series Castlevania. Where does the name come from? Well, you may have already guessed. It is about the mysterious realm of Transylvania, where the legendary Dracula’s castle is located. This series is immensely appreciated among fandom, and the reasons vary. Could it be the dark, gruesome, and edgy environment that has lured so many fans? Or is it the fascinating musical score composed by Trevor Morris? Whatever the reason for its popularity, Castlevania has managed to blow away viewers and will probably continue to do so even if it was cancelled on the basis of the social issues it has generated. However, Netflix will not give up the promising story of the last survivor of the Belmont Clan, a forceful vampire killer named Trevor. So, no, the streaming service is not going to drive a stake through the series’ heart and will release an all-new spin-off series. One thing we have to add – it is going to be big. Set during the French Revolution, the Castlevania spin-off reveals the beloved character Travel’s descendant on his way to hunt monsters, joined by one of the female favourites – Maria Renard.

The Witcher

The Witcher is so amazingly good that it is hard to believe it is based on a video game (a book that further inspired the game, but still). The show starring Henry Cavil has taken the world by storm, gaining millions of fans worldwide due to its incredible costume design, fairytale-like realms, and character authenticity. The game players also recognize the series’ merits, believing The Witcher is lived-in, dystopian, and dirty – exactly how such a fantasy should appear to the public. The genius behind the series and, implicitly, the game’s storyline is CD Projekt Red. The Witcher, known as Geralt of Rivia, is a monster hunter and soldier who fights numerous beasts and strange creatures throughout his journey. Notwithstanding, he discovers that humans are even worse than monsters, giving the show an influential voice among the multitude of fantasy TV series out there. The protagonist’s relationship with Yennifer and Ciri is also of great interest, so we are only looking forward to coming episodes to see what will happen between the three.

The series has come to such fruition that Netflix will release a spin-off entitled The Witcher: Blood Origin that will reveal an origin story set about 1,000 years before the actual Geralt’s story. That being said, The Witcher is clear proof that video games convey amazing stories and that not all animations inspired by games are bald.

Pokemon

Even if it has been 25 years since its release, the Japanese anime adaptation of the popular Pokemon video game is still an all-time favourite of many of us. Do you remember the moment Ash bid farewell to his Butterfree? Probably yes. The scene’s related episode has made many children and adults burst into tears. Pokemon is, without a doubt, one of the best anime series so far. The video game that inspired it continues to be among the most impressive, regardless of the year it was made. Its colourful and bright design, as well as the adorable kids befriending cute monsters – Pokemons – have made this series such a hit having more than 1,000 episodes. Pikachu is undoubtedly the most popular Pokemon, and its deep connection with Ash has touched many generations.

The popularity of this Pokemon series has cleared the way for another successful adaptation, Detective Pikachu, streaming on Netflix. Pokemon has long been a multimedia franchise, so it is no wonder that there is still so much buzz around it. Netflix also promises a live-action TV show inspired by the renowned video game, but although it sounds promising, not much is known about this upcoming release, except its writer and producer – none other than Lucifer’s frontrunner Joe Henderson.

Tomb Raider

The iconic adventurer Lara Croft is no stranger to the gaming fandom, as she first appeared in a video game more than 20 years ago. Tomb Raider has become a sort of symbol of bravery and optimism, so the upcoming Netflix anime series can only be welcome with enthusiasm. The famous movie streaming platform has teamed up with Square Enix, Crystal Dynamics, and Legendary Television to bring Tomb Raider again to the public’s attention, this time with Hayley Atwell voicing Lara Croft. Is there a better combination? We do not think so! However, you have to wait at least one more year for the anime to be released, as it is set for 2023. Until then, you can watch the other three adaptations featuring Lara Croft, including the Angelina Jolie entries: The Cradle of Life and Lara Croft: Tomb Raider.

And many more

Other impressive titles include The Last of Us, Resident Evil, League of Legends: Arcane, and Twisted Metal. So, yes, you have a choice regarding TV series based on video games.