The Best Children’s Movies of 2019

2019 saw quite a few good releases when it comes to the genre of children’s movies. Many of them were sequels to much-loved blockbusters, while others carved out their own niche.

So let’s take a look at some of the best kid-friendly movies from last year!

Frozen II

In this Disney favorite sequel to Frozen, Elisa, Anna, Olaf, and Kristoff are back for another exciting adventure in the land of Arendelle. With musicals, captivating visuals, and melodic tunes, Frozen II will surely give you and your kids a pleasant and enjoyable movie time!

Toy Story 4

The fourth installment of the Toy Story has managed to retain its original popularity and has a rotten tomato score of 97%! Pixar’s beloved character, Woody, sets out to help Forky, a toy, who is suffering from an existential crisis.

He tries to help Forky realize his importance in the life of their owner, Bonnie. However, things get complicated when Gabby Gabby enters the scene.

The Lion King

This CGI based remake of the 1994 Disney classic has brought Simba to life like never before. With a realistic Mufasa roaring on your screen, a grown-up Simba returning to Pride Land to avenge his father’s death, and captivating music by Hans Zimmer, the new Lion King will leave you thoroughly impressed.

The Secret Life of Pets 2

We all finally got to know from the first movie what our pets do when we are not around. Now in a sequel to this adorable franchise, get ready for some more surprises as you navigate more through the life of pets.

From canine-intolerant cows, hostile foxes to a scary turkey, Max, the terrier encounters it all when he visits the countryside. Catch on the adventure and fun with Max and his friends!

Dumbo

Directed by Tim Burton, Dumbo is an adorable Disney production. Holt is a circus performer, who takes care of a baby elephant with oversized ears. But this elephant called Dumbo has special powers, it can fly!

However, when some evil men discover his power, they want to exploit him. With captivating visuals and screenplay, Dumbo is a good remake of yet another Disney classic from the ’90s.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

This is a sequel to the third part of the popular franchise of How to Train Your Dragon. The Vikings and dragons live together peacefully on the island of Berk. Hiccup is a Viking leader who finds himself attracted to Astrid, while Toothless, his beloved dragon, is drawn to an enchanting creature.

However, when the evil Grimmel plans to wipe out all dragons from the land, Hiccup, Toothless, and all his friends might unite to fight together.

Dora and The Lost City of Gold

This is an adaptation of the popular TV show called Dora the Explorer that aired on Nickelodeon.

This movie traces the journey of Dora Marquez, who is on a mission with her monkey, Boots, and her friends to rescue her missing parents and solve the mystery of a fabled city of gold.

Final Remarks

