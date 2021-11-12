Top 10 Road Trip Movies of all time

Upset that you’ve had to cancel your travel plans with your friends because of the pandemic? Watching a good road trip movie may cheer you up. Road trip movies transport you to unknown destinations and give you a sense of freedom.

Scratch that travel itch with a road trip movie that will make you feel like you are out on an adventure. Movies are a great way to escape reality momentarily. The best thing about a good road trip movie is that you can travel to beautiful destinations, enjoy the thrills of adventure without having to stay at cheap motels, spend on gas or deal with misunderstandings with locals. There are many popular road trip movies, but which one should you actually watch?

You’re in luck, we’ve got an assortment of top 10 road trips movies of all time for you to indulge in.

1. Almost Famous (2002)

A semi-autobiographical, it revolves around William Miller who is a teenage music journalist in the mid-’70s who tours around with Stillwater, a fictitious band. The movie makes for an interesting road trip movie as he tours around with a band exploring the lives of the band members. The movie is about self-discovery and a coming-of-age tale. It perfectly catches the thrill of road tripping with your pals.

2. Into the Wild (2007)

Based on a true story, the movie follows Christopher who decides to give up worldly life and hitchhike across America. Throughout his journey, he faces challenges and real adventure. The movie is a good watch for all those who love wilderness and plan to move into the woods someday.

3. Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

A heartfelt story about a family that takes a road trip across the country for their young daughter who wishes to participate in a beauty pageant. Just like the road the family has to maneuver many twists and turns. The characters in this movie go through their personal upheavals and come out stronger. They share many laughs and tears on the way, just like your own personal travel stories.

4. Magic Mike XXL (2015)

It is a sequel to the original Magic Mike (2012). Mike, the protagonist goes on a trip with the remaining Kings of Tampa to Myrtle Beach. The excitement and fun that Mike has been missing for the past three years are coming his way with this sojourn. If you miss your wild outings, this movie will bring all those fun memories back to you. Set back and enjoy this comedy-drama with some popcorn on the side.

5. The Motorcycle Diaries (2004)

The Motorcycle Diaries is based on the memoir of Che Guevara that he wrote before becoming a Marxist revolutionary. Che played by Gael Garcia Bernal decides to go on a road trip along with his pal Alberto Granado played by Rodrigo de la Serna through South America. The experiences that he has along the way, shape his life ahead. Watch this movie to get a glimpse into the life of the brave leader Che Guevara. It will encourage you to make your own views about the world around you.

6. The Muppet Movie (1979)

This musical road movie is a full entertainer. It tells the story of Kermit the frog who sets out on the road from Florida to California with his big Hollywood dream. In this cross-country journey, he makes new friends. Much like any fun road trip that lets you meet new people and befriend them. This movie never gets old. The awesome music adds to the enchanting movie experience.

7. On the Road (2012)

It is one of the best road trip movies to watch. For all those free-spirits who love to take the roads less taken. It is based on Jack Kerouac’s novel by the same name. It tells the evergreen story of Sal Paradise, a young writer who embarks on an adventurous journey after meeting Dean Moriarty. The story perfectly depicts the confusion of youth and the search for freedom. The friendship and bond they have come from the travel experience they share. This movie will inspire you to travel and embrace your true self.

8. The Straight Story (1999)

This biographical road drama is based on true events. A 73-year-old man, Alvin Straight learns that his distant brother has suffered a stroke and is dying. He wants to make amends with his critically ill brother. But his brother lives in Wisconsin and Alvin in Iowa. Alvin is determined to meet his brother but he has no car and is too impaired to get a driver’s license. He decides to make the road trip on his old lawnmower. His long picturesque odyssey entails meeting people who help him and he helps them with his kindness and wisdom. This movie will make you realize that everything gets old and rusty but love remains the same. The journey is beautiful and sad at the same time.

9. Easy Rider (1969)

This movie is about two hippie bikers, Wyatt and Billy who set out on the road after a successful drug deal. They travel from LA to New Orleans in the quest for a peaceful life.

On their journey, they meet different people and experience hatred and bias. They show a picture of America that is torn between traditional systems and youth that wants change. It also shows that being different will make others push you to the edge. You have to be prepared for a life that is full of challenges.

10. National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983)

National Lampoon’s Vacation is considered to be a classic by director Harold Ramis. The story is about Clark Griswold, a father who wants to spend more time with his family decides on taking the family on a cross-country adventure. He plans a road trip from Chicago to Walley Wood, an amusement park in southern California. The journey is full of mishaps and hilarious plot twists. It will remind you of your family vacations and all the misadventures you’ve had. This movie really goes full speed on the craziness meter making it an enjoyable ride.

Conclusion

Road trips are fun and eye-opening. They give you experiences and memories that last a lifetime. These top 10 road trip movies capture the essence of the journey and will inspire you to travel. These movies will not just motivate you to plan your next road trip but also encourage you to appreciate the journey and the experiences that come along the way.