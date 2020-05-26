Top 4 Inspiring Movies About Life

A good movie can inspire us in remarkable ways. Sometimes the message is so profound that it remains with us long after the curtains draw.

Here is a list of some of the movies that will surely inspire you and leave a mark on your mind!

A Beautiful Mind

This film revolves around the real-life story of the brilliant, Nobel-prize winning American mathematician John Nash, who had paranoid schizophrenia. Early on in his career, John develops hallucinations and delusional episodes that gradually affect his life. The film portrays his struggles and the role played by his wife and friends throughout the journey. Despite everything, John’s brilliance shines through the love and support of his dear ones, and he triumphs the obstacles.

Russel Crowe as John Nash, gave a phenomenal performance and the movie went on to win the Academy Award for the best film and has been one of the most inspirational movies made in the last decade.

The Shawshank Redemption

Although the movie is essentially about a prison break, it is one of the most impactful films of all time. It was released in 1994 and was directed by Frank Darabont, based on Stephen King’s book called Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption.

The plot revolves around a banker called Andy Dufresne, who is charged with the murder of his wife and her lover. He was sentenced to life imprisonment at Shawshank State Penitentiary for the murders of his wife and her lover, despite his claims of innocence. Over the course of twenty years, he befriends a fellow inmate called Ellis “Red” Redding and manages to escape prison after two decades.

The ingenious plot, stellar performance, and the incredible display of hope make this movie one of a kind. It will surely inspire you from within in an indescribable manner.

The Great Gatsby

This film is set against the backdrop of the early 1920s and is based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s book that goes by the same name. Nick Carraway, the protagonist, is a World War I veteran who works as a stock market trader in New York. He gradually finds himself drawn to his neighbor, Jay Gatsby, and his extravagant lifestyle.

The movie traces the life of Gatsby, who tries everything to attain the great American dream through trials of life and love. Everything in the film, from Daisy’s frivolous character to the flamboyance of the upper class, in the burgeoning world of American capitalism, the film reflects human nature in its raw form. It inspires us to look closely at what we want from life and the frugality of chasing after something even better and more prominent. The relevancy of its deeper message, even today, makes it a worthy watch.

In the Pursuit of Happiness

The Pursuit of Happiness is a beautiful film based on the story of a man called Christopher Gardner, who loses everything. Still, he picks himself up and builds a life from nothing with only his young son for the company on an incredible journey.

The story follows Gardner, played by Will Smith, who, after losing everything, takes up a salary free internship in stockbrokers while living with his son in a shelter for the homeless.

The inspiring and uplifting storyline with a spectacular lead by Will Smith as Gardner, and Jayden Smith as his son, brings out a soulful and brilliant screenplay. With the right levels of motivation and convincing delivery, this is one of the most inspirational films ever made.

Concluding Remarks

If you are looking for a dose of inspiration, go ahead, watch these movies today!