Top 5 Movies on World War

Wars are fought between nations, but it changes the lives of people in this world in unimaginable ways. Movies and documentaries have captured the reality of these wars with sheer brilliance and give us a glimpse of the horrors associated.

Here is a look at five such films on wars that you got to check out!

Schindler’s List

This brilliant war film directed by Spielberg showcases the real-life story of Oscar Schindler, who saved thousands of Jews from the Nazi concentration camp in Krakow, Poland. With a spectacular cast comprising of Liam Neeson, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Kingsley, and others, this movie portrayed the real horrors of the second world war in gripping details.

Released in 1993, this movie went on to win four academy awards the subsequent year, including the one for Best Picture. This movie is proof of the sheer depth of Spielberg’s direction encompassing raw emotions and the relevance to that era.

Das Boot

This 1981 film by Wolfgang Petersen, depicts the reality of WWII with an epic and terrifying brilliance. Das Boot pushes you to the edge of cinematic experience with a gripping plot, stellar cast, and dramatic storytelling.

It was created initially as a miniseries for German TV but was later made into a feature film that has become one of the best war films ever made. So, go ahead, give it a watch today!

Dunkirk

Another Christopher Nolan masterpiece, Dunkirk, grips the audience in the nail-biting anticipation in the middle of the second world war. The story revolves around a siege by German forces in the town of Dunkirk and the massive rescue attempt to save the trapped soldiers from the British Empire, Belgium, and France.

The bitter struggle against extraordinary odds, captivating cinematography, and haunting background score will keep you engaged until the very last scene!

Come and See

Come and See was released in 1985 and a masterpiece created by Elem Klimov. Brilliantly recreating the hard reality of the war, with impeccable precision, this is a must-see movie about the second world war.

The plot is set in a village of Byelorussia that is held captive by German forces. The lead character, young Florya (Aleksey Kravchenko), is forced to the weary Resistance fighters. He meets a girl called Glasha (Olga Mironova), who accompanies him back to his village. On returning home, Florya finds that his family and fellow peasants have been massacred.

This movie upholds an epic tale of survival in the horrors of the war with daunting instances of despair and hope.

Shoah

This is a documentary film released in 1985 by Claude Lanzmann. Lanzmann’s nine-hour documentary delves into crucial details about mass murder carried out by the Nazis during the second world war.

The interviews, archive files, first-hand accounts from Auschwitz, Chelmno, Warsaw, and Treblinka, makes this movie among the most grueling and vivid war films ever made. He interviewed Jewish survivors to Nazi guards, to bring out a tale of staggering truth about the holocaust.

Final Note

All these films bring out the history and reality of war in unprecedented ways and compelling storytelling that will surely leave you captivated even long after you have watched them!