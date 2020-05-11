The Best Of Hitchcock

Alfred Hitchcock was one of the greatest and most influential directors of all time. He became renowned for the complex psychological thrillers that became classics over the years. As a film-maker, his techniques and expertise in the thriller will continue to inspire generations to come.

Here we have compiled a list of some of the best creations from his illustrated film career.

The Birds

This 1963 film, based on the novel by Daphne du Maurier, traces the story of the lives of people plagued by a deadly attack of birds.

Actress Tippi Hendren stars in this movie as a wealthy San Francisco socialite who follows a potential boyfriend (Rod Taylor) to a small town in Northern California. But her journey is interrupted when different types of birds suddenly start to attack people.

Rear Window

This is an epic Hitchcock classic released in 1954, where a suspense thriller is built within the confines of an apartment complex. The plot revolves around a photographer (James Stewart) who is wheelchair-bound and passes his time spying on his neighbors. One day he becomes suspicious that one of his neighbors(Raymond Burr) has killed his wife. He then entrusts his girlfriend (Grace Kelly) and sarcastic housekeeper (Thelma Ritter) to help him reveal the truth.

Engaging storyline and clever cinematography will surely keep you on edge till the end!

Vertigo

One of the best Hitchcock movies was the 1958 fil called Vertigo. Starring James Stewart and Kim Novak, this film is an epitome of filmmaking brilliance.

The plot depicts the tale of a police detective who was forced to retire from work following an accident. This impacts him profoundly and leaves him with an extreme fear of heights. As the story progresses, one of his colleagues requests him to follow his mysterious and beautiful wife.

Eventually, he falls in love with her. However, when she jumps down a tower, he decides to remake another lady with a strikingly similar resemblance to the enigmatic woman he loved.

Psycho

One of the best thriller movies ever made Hitchcock’s 1960 film, Psycho, portrayed a stellar performance by Anthony Perkins, who played the role of Norman Bates.

The plot traces the story of a Phoenix secretary who steals forty thousand dollars from her employer’s client and goes on the run. She checks into a remote motel run by Norman Bates, under the domination of his mother. You don’t get to see initially who his mother is and why she has such a hold on her son’s decisions. The sheer suspense at every step of this movie will make you hold your breath with anticipation. So, go ahead and watch it if you haven’t already!

Final Words

Hitchcock was one of the greatest directors in the film industry and he gave a whole new dimension to the thriller genre. His movies have become classics and have remained popular till this day.

So fill up your tub of popcorn and start binging some classic thriller masterpieces today!