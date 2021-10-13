Top Movies to Help You Improve Your Brain Power

Cinematography is one of the most incredible inventions of humanity. Can you imagine it has been over 125 years since the first film appeared? Since then, the genre variety has become so huge that anyone can choose something to get aesthetic pleasure. Moreover, there are many movies to help you improve your brainpower. Here is a list that you should pay attention to first.

Inside Out, 2015

This Pixar film tells the story of a girl who is mentally uncomfortable due to moving to another city. Her whole being resists change, which is a metaphor and a reference to the complexities of the modern world. The film shows the main character’s metamorphosis to accept herself and the entire world.

The film's main concept is based on the complexity of growing up emotionally and how personality changes over time. You should watch this movie even if you are a student and do not have much free time.

Limitless, 2011

According to the plot, the main character is a failed writer who lives his life in vain and cannot even write a page a week. His every day is associated with drinking alcohol and a waste of time. Through an amazing coincidence, he meets an old friend who is selling an innovative drug. The so-called NZT-48 can stimulate hidden areas of the brain cells responsible for associative memory. The main character has a long way to go, testing his brain and finding a way out of difficult life situations. The plot is quite interesting and shows why any pill is just a stimulus for those latent abilities originally embedded in your brain.

The Imitation Game, 2014

The Imitation Game is an amazing film that will allow you to learn the story of Alan Turing, a brilliant mathematician who managed to break the Enigma machine. The plot is based on events that took place during the Second World War. Despite the artistic speculation and some deviations from the real story of the great mathematician, this film shows the human brain’s capabilities and the ability of some people to do incredible things. Thanks to this film, you will desire to go ahead and never give up no matter what happens.

Memento, 2000

Imagine that you remember everything that happened to you before some incident, but you forget every new day as soon as you go to bed. Most likely, you would be very upset. But what if your goal is to find the killer of the person close to you? According to the plot, the main character is looking for the murderer of his wife, simultaneously fighting amnesia. Every day he wakes up, forgetting everything that happened to him yesterday. Only new tattoos help him continue his investigation. This film has a very dramatic storyline and provides new insights into memorizing information and the importance of the correct approach to completing tasks.

Good Will Hunting, 1997

The plot is based on the janitor with genius-level intellect who works at MIT. His past is hazy, but the future is not dire, thanks to the help of a local psychotherapist. This film shows viewers that knowledge is available in any form, and the importance of emotion and constructive dialogue helps achieve incredible results. It is worth noting that this film received an Oscar, and critics praised the talent of the main actors. That is why you should check out this masterpiece.

Primer, 2004

This sci-fi film focuses on the successful experiment of two mathematicians who found a way to travel through time. The hallmark of this masterpiece is its non-linear narrative structure and attention to detail. The director and screenwriter decided to concentrate on interesting mathematical theories, Feynman diagrams, and the Meissner effect.

If you love realistic films with scientific overtones, Primer will allow you to enjoy a unique storyline. In part, this film is similar to the ideas of Christopher Nolan, which he implemented in some of his films. However, the distinguishing feature is the science concentration and not on emotions.

Final Words

All of the above films deserve your attention. An interesting plot, plausible scientific theories, and the opportunity to learn many new things will allow you to improve your brainpower. All you need is a little time and the ability to abstract from reality. So get ready to get a lot of positive emotions.