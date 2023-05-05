10 Fun Casino Slot Games To Play In 2023

A good slot game should have engaging graphics, smooth performance, easy-to-understand rules, and an addictive element. Without these four concepts, the games will be boring or frustrating.

The best games in 2023 are online, because you can pick them up whenever you want instead of waiting until the local casino opens up.

And if you play slots online you’ll be more likely to find a wide variety! Here are our top ten suggestions!

8 Immortals Instant Win

This game has a massive jackpot which can reach $220,000. It plays just like a normal slot game, but the grid is 6 by 6 and you can use a “dragon shield” to trigger a bonus game and win extra spins!

Goblins Cave

In Goblin’s Cave, you interact with a hippy goblin that is happy to share their gold as long as you pass their “riddles”. The riddles are the 3-reels, and you can bet up to $1,500 on each go.

The structure is simple, but the quirky fantasy atmosphere is our favorite bit. If you manage to find certain symbols you can double your bet, or increase your chances of winning as our hippy friend tries to keep you around.

Double Bubble

Double Bubble doesn’t have free spins or extra bonuses, but they have the biggest jackpot that we have ever seen. They will increase your bet by 20,000 if you win, and despite the multiplier, the community swears that win happens every day!

Granted, the game seems simple. It has fruit symbols and a colorful background, playing traditional slot games.

Book Of 99

This game was released in early 2023, and it is a fan favorite already. It’s hard to win on a spin, as there are so many variations in the reels, but you can still stack, respin and get bonus games throughout your play.

Our favorite part of the game is the stylization. It feels as though you are cracking a code and battling monsters all while winning money!

Book Of 666

Following in the same wheelhouse – pun intended – the book of 666 follows a 90s demon-slayer style, with chains, fire and harrowing monsters. There are 3 reels of 5 with a special “hellstack spin” option. This spin can remove symbols from the reels allowing your chances to increase during the game.

You have to battle swapped symbols, matches, and deadly assassins.

Again the theme of this game is on point, making you feel like you’re battling demons to get out of the pits of hell.

Starburst

Starburst has been a fan favorite since it was first released. It’s a classic game, simplistic in design and filled with color. People of all ages gravitate towards this game due to its addictiveness, easy methodology, and fun animation.

If you are just getting into slot games, we suggest picking this game first. It will help you understand your options before you jump into the more complex games out there.

Book Of Dead

During this slot game, you go through the ancient cities of Egypt trying to find lost treasure. As you traverse your way through, you unlock more symbols and traps that can try to kill you on your journey. However, the deeper you go in, the better loot you can find.

This game mixes slot mechanics with adventurous concepts to create a truly immersive world.

It’s a personal favorite among the team!

Ooh Aah Dracula

If you’re hoping for something silly and Halloweeny, then Ooh Aah Dracula could be your best bet!

It’s a fun campy game that follows the classic 5 by 3 reel setup. You’ll be offered 10 paylines and a couple of free spins throughout the game.

If you become a high roller, you get access to secret mini-games which allow you to win even bigger as long as you bet the higher stakes!

Sugar Rush

Sugar Rush feels like Candy Crush but in slot game form. There are 7 rows and 7 reels, and you can play in bulk or roll by roll. Just like Candy Crush, certain symbols allow you to shatter the candy and create new slots for free.

Mercenary X

In Mercenary X, you can win up to 5,000 times your original bet. With a minimum bet of $0.20, that means you can win $1,000 as a minimum from the jackpot!

The game has 9 features for you to choose from, each one makes the game play differently, adding strategy to your slots. We won’t go into detail about how they work, but you can skim through the instructions when you play.

It follows a 90s Japanese fighting aesthetic, and you can use your features to nudge symbols, destroy symbols or gain free bonus spins!

Final Thoughts

Almost all slot games follow the same mechanics, but they each choose a unique theme. If you’re new to the game, pick something easy first, like Starburst, and then find slots that follow the fun concepts you enjoy – ninja, demons, fantasy, candy. You name it, there will be a slot game designed like it!