How to Boost Your Chances of Hitting the Plinko Casino Jackpot

One of the games that have definitely picked up in casino games is the Plinko casino game because it tends to engage players to the fullest; especially because of the massive payouts players can take home.

With relatively very simple rules and easy gameplay, Plinko casino gained traction from the TV show The Price Is Right where it first aired.

However, gamblers who want to play this game are no longer restricted to only being able to participate on TV or physical casinos thanks to online casinos.

Although there may not be a surefire to earn big wins in this game, there are definitely some ways you can incorporate a strategy to increase your winnings.

What Is Plinko?

To give a short overview, Plinko is based on the idea of a pyramid-styled board with pegs sticking out at every level and slots at the bottom level in the form of a row.

A ball drops from the top and makes its way to the bottom while being deflected from the pegs. These pegs determine the ball’s course, and the ball lands in either of the slots.

These slots can also be bet on. With minimum and maximum ranges for each slot in place, players can bet on a slot(s) and if the ball lands in one of the slots where the bet was placed, they’ll receive their payout.

The Strategic Aspect of the Plinko Casino Game: How to Win

Bitcoin gambling is a thing. And every gambler surely wants to win. But every gamble has a certain level of strategy involved, and if a player knows what it is, they can certainly use it to their benefit.

Most people believe that Plinko is a game of chance; where there is no strategy involved and there aren’t a lot of options in terms of guaranteeing a favorable outcome. This notion, however, is false.

Some strategies for the Plinko casino game include the following:

1) Dropping the Ball Through the Edges

Your best shot is to drop the ball through the sides of the board because it’ll increase the chances of landing in one of the high-payout slots.

Alternatively, you can also drop the ball a little off-center. It’s a given that your ball won’t fall in a straight line. Throwing it off-center might increase your chances of landing on the corners.

2) Understand the Physics Involved

Plinko casino functions on a defined set of physics. Look closely at how the ball moves around the board and understand how it deflects to anticipate which slot it’ll land in. Also, use it to anticipate the turns you’ll be taking next.

3) Practice

It might take a few times to absorb how the Plinko casino game works. Sadly, you may not have the cash to burn for practice runs.

However, here’s the good news: many free versions can be found on the internet. Use them for practice before you move on to actually placing bets.

4) A Good Bet Size

A game of chance such as this might not give you a lot of control over the outcome, but you can certainly play around with the variables you can control.

One such variable is the bet amount. Instead of throwing in all the bankroll you’ve got, stick to asmaller bet amount. Why? It’ll allow you to play more times, giving you more chances to win; and trust us when we tell you, it’ll eventually happen.

5) Bet on More Than One Slot

A 3/10 probability beats a 1/10 probability. Instead of placing your bet on a single slot, try betting on multiple slots to automatically increase your chances of winning.

6) Place Your Bets on the Higher Payout Slots

With the higher payout slots located at the edges of the board, try placing your bets on these instead of the lower payout ones in the center.

Betting higher on them may not increase your chances of winning; in case you do, you’ll be taking home a much bigger win!

7) Bet Sensibly

Games can be addictive. Gambling? Even more! Put the two of these together, and they’ll make a rather deadly combo; enough to make players spiral in crypto casinos.

Being sensible is key to this game. Manage your bankroll accordingly and don’t go all in. The best way around this? Set a budget for yourself and be sure never to exceed that. Do not try to turn losses into wins.

Conclusion

With crypto casinos on the rise, there is no doubt you’ll be seeing more games like the decentralized app (dApp) casino games within the digital space. With the right approach, there’s no doubt you’ll be able to win big in this type of game.