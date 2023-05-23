Preventing Fraud and Scams in Online Betting: Tips for Protecting Your Finances

Online betting has an element of risk, as there’s a chance you can lose your bet just as much as you can win. However, this risky element depends on the outcome of a game or match. Fraudulent and sham sites introduce even worse dangers than simply losing a wager; these operators take advantage of punters’ information for malicious purposes.

Hence, it's essential to learn to protect oneself from these threats and avoid falling victim to such operators. Many gambling regulatory bodies, like the UKGC, help bettors remain safe by implementing measures.

Besides the responsible gambling factor, there are different ways to protect your finances from online fraud and scams, and we have discussed these in the following sections.

Don’t Overestimate Research Over Well-Designed Sites

Design, as irrelevant as many punters might consider it when looking to avoid scams, is one of the most significant factors in an online betting site. Many believe a sham operator has an unappealing gambling website, so they prevent platforms without an attractive user interface or the bells and whistles they expect. While this might have been the case decades ago, it doesn’t apply in the modern world.

Most fraudsters are clever. As such, they understand the factors that entice bettors to a bookmaker, one of which is a well-designed site. They take the liberty to make their websites as attractive as possible, with a simple layout and fast-loading pages for easy navigation. The user-friendliness of some of these sites makes punters forget to check other vital factors like a licence and security features. They dive in headfirst, register on this sleek site, and make payment before realising too late that the bookmaker is a sham.

Therefore, the first rule is to never fall for the eye-catching designs of gambling websites. Don’t be so carried away that you forget to research enough and miss the crucial pointers. Be sure that the platform’s design is not only a front to throw you off balance and make you fall for their schemes.

Secure Payment Methods and Security Measures are Non Negotiable

Transactions are compulsory on a betting site, as you must deposit to place wagers and withdraw once you’ve accrued enough funds. Understanding this, reliable betting sites have measures in place to ensure safe payments. These include:

SSL Certificate: What is an SSL certificate? For starters, SSL is an acronym for Secure Socket Layer and is a technology that establishes a secure connection between your browser and the betting site. Hence, the information you reveal on the bookmaker is inaccessible to third parties. Trustworthy operators employ security services to safeguard every connection you make with their platform.



Anyone Who Promises Money is Out to Get You

Punters love freebies, and scam operators capitalise on this. They offer promotions too good to resist, such as free money and guaranteed wins. If you come across such bonuses, avoid that platform.

Even the best online bookmaker for everything about sports has promotional terms and conditions. True, some of these platforms offer free bets that you can take advantage of with only a small deposit, but there are other requirements you must meet to cash out your winnings. These platforms clearly state these conditions, so you know how to use the offer.

On the other hand, Sham operators present offers with few or no conditions. It’s after you claim the bonus that they bring up hidden terms to prevent you from withdrawing your warnings. Furthermore, some send you links to enticing deals, but clicking such links could give fraudsters access to information on your device. So avoid such messages.

Under the Radar Bookies and Betting Over Messages are a Huge “NO”

Once upon a time, bettors called, sent messages, or visited their local bookies to place wagers on events. However, the internet revolutionized this setting and forced neighbourhood bookies to take their lines online. This has birthed multiple bookmakers and made wagering on events easier for punters.

Unfortunately, sham operators still use this method to trap bettors. These individuals operate illegally, mostly on social media platforms. The trick is to make you believe they are trusted, closed networks offering you the best bang for your buck. However, such sites are only after your money.

Never place bets on under-the-radar bookies or via messages. There are a plethora of licenced bookmakers to choose from on the internet, where you can place bets and track them. You can easily report licenced platforms to their regulatory authorities if you have problems with payments, which is why these reliable operators ensure you get your winnings without hassle.

Some Steps for Extra Protection

Here are some tips you can use to protect yourself further.

2 steps authenticator: A password protects your gambling account, but 2-factor authentication makes it more secure. This requires you to provide extra information besides your password to access your account. These details could be an answer to a security question or the insertion of a one-time code.

Antivirus: Installing antivirus in your device gives you heads up when you’re on or about to visit a potentially threatening website.

VPN: A virtual private network conceals your IP address and protects your personal details and connections from hackers. Opt for cost-friendly but effective options to get the most out of your VPN.