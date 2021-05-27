6 Ways on How to Improve your Online Poker Skills

Even the best poker players on the planet are constantly studying the game in the hope their skills improve. Although the rules of poker are easy to get the gist of, mastering one of the world’s most loved card games can take a lifetime.

In recent years, especially since the outbreak of Covid-19, online poker has become extremely popular. For the past two decades or so, betting online has taken over from traditional bookies and land-based casinos for those who want the chance to win cash. There are so many online casinos that allow members to play poker games and tournaments every minute of every day.

The best poker players out there strive to better themselves. To help you increase your chances of winning, we have combined some tips that can help you succeed.

1. Invest in Poker Books

Some of the most well known poker players have written books. These books are written to help others to play the game like a pro. Because poker is so popular there are lots of books on the topic available. Some are aimed at trying to help new players understand the basics of the game while others are written to help advanced players take their game to the next level.

If you can’t find poker books in your local library or in your local bookstore, there are many online stores with plenty of poker books to choose from. There are also countless amounts of poker articles published online worth reading. The more information you know about the game and how others play online can boost your chances of winning big the next time you play online.

2. Consider Hiring a Coach

There are lots of mentors and poker coaches providing their services to help players improve their game. Advice from a successful player can go a long way the next time you find yourself playing for big chips. These coaches often have years of experience playing poker. They can teach you a lot about different techniques, what to expect from your opponents, statistics, etc.

The downside to hiring a mentor to help you improve your poker skills is that they can cost a lot of money. Most successful gamblers don’t lift a finger unless they are getting paid well, however, it could be a worthwhile investment to gain knowledge from them. If you play most of your poker online, make sure the coach has had success online, not just in physical games. Although the rules to playing poker online are the same as playing in person, the way people play is often very different. When you are playing a physical game you often place your bets because of the way one of your opponents has reacted. While playing poker online you are unable to see your opponent’s reaction which makes a big difference.

3. Don’t Play Poker While Drunk

Playing poker under the influence of drugs or alcohol can end in disaster. As we all know by now, people tend to make mistakes after drinking booze. Some poker players wait for the weekend to play in hope that others have come home from a night out drinking and end up making reckless moves while on the poker table.

Having access to online casino and betting sites every minute of the day is great, however, if you are not in the right mindset you could lose a fortune gambling. Some players enjoy a couple of beers while playing online but don’t under any circumstances play when you are drunk.

Avoid playing poker when you are not feeling up to it. If you are having a bad day you might let emotions get the better of you and end up making bad mistakes. Some people play the game to help them with feelings of anxiety or depression, however, if you lose it can make these feelings worse. Make sure you are in a good mood and that you are fully focused before logging onto your poker account.

4. Don’t be Scared to Folding just because you are already in

One of the most common mistakes that people make, especially beginners, is staying in a hand just because they have already put a lot of chips in. The chances of you winning those hands or catching something decent on the river is low. Avoid getting sucked in and losing all your chips to others with good cards.

Although it is frustrating to fold, especially after you have put in so much, the best poker players will tell you it is the right decision to make.

5. Don’t Play every single Hand

A lot of ‘newbies’ to the game think the best tactic of winning is by playing every hand. Poker is all about statistics, so if you have been dealt a poor hand, consider folding immediately. Just because there are five cards that you are yet to see, doesn’t mean you will catch anything.

If you are new to the game sometimes folding and watching others is one of the best ways of improving your skills. Even if you get knocked out, the poker site might allow you to watch the rest of the game unfold. Watch how others play and see what hands they win and lose with.

6. Stream Classic Tournaments Online

Not only are classic poker games exciting to watch, but they are also great for boosting your poker skills. YouTube and other streaming services have plenty of videos uploaded that viewers can stream for free. This is a great opportunity to study how some of the best in the business do their thing.

There are many professional poker players who upload tips, tricks, and training advice onto YouTube. If they have a YouTube channel, consider subscribing to it so you don’t miss any new content.

Some online gambling sites will allow members to stream poker games live. Watching these games unfold, especially observing high rollers compete can help you.

Any form of gambling online should be played responsibly. If you think you have an issue gambling, consider visiting GamStop for help.