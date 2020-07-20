Casino Sites Offering Free Bonuses

Online casinos are slowly replacing conventional land-based casinos. Right now, the fight is between sites looking to top the young online gambling industry. While user interface, customer support, inclusivity, and site navigation are vital selling points for top online casinos, bonuses have always fetched the most customers. Here are six of the most popular gambling sites and the bonuses they offer their customers:

888 Casino – $88 Free

888 Casino has been around since 1997. It offers a great assortment of games and slots, most of which come with progressive jackpots. While 888 Casino doesn’t have the 500+ games available with some of the largest online casinos, its 200+ collection seems to have been selected based on quality, not quantity.

As regards banking and cashouts, 888 Casino offers six withdrawal methods and 15 deposit methods. Their relatively low stake minimums give them the edge on most of their competitors, and their bonuses are good. The welcome bonus for new players is a $88 no deposit bonus.

Rich Casino – 25 Free Spins on Sign Up

Founded in 2009, Rich Casino offers a vast gaming spectrum, from table games such as roulette and blackjack to classic card and trending video slots. As a new player, you will be given 25 free no-deposit spins, after which you can claim the welcome package, which consists of three deposit bonuses, each accompanied by another set of free spins.

Rich Casino supports most, if not all, popular payment options for withdrawals and deposits. You can even use Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to make deposits.

The gaming site sells itself as a casino that prioritizes flexibility and convenience for the user. True to form, users can access Rich Casino from their PCs, tablets, and mobile phones.

Gratorama Online Casino – $7 No Deposit Bonus

Gratorama Casino is gaining a reputation as one of the most accommodating online casinos in the game. Available for both PC and mobile users, the platform welcomes new players with a $/€/£ 7 free bonus plus a 100% match up to $/€/£200 for players who deposit $/€/£10 or more.

Gratorama casino offers a variety of scratch card games, virtual sports games, and at least ten slot games.

Using the Gratorama platform is a seamless experience, according to a number of its long term users. All major payment options are supported, and withdrawals don’t take forever to complete. If you want a friendly online gambling platform with low minimums and great gaming experience, then Gratorama is worth a go.

Black Diamond Casino – 25 Free Spins on Sign Up

Black Diamond offers at least 100 games, mostly slots and table games such as Blackjack, Baccarat, Casino War, and Roulette. Players also have access to four Video Poker variations, several parlor games, and keno.

New and existing users get a pretty generous bonus package, with slot players getting a welcome bonus of $999 across their first four deposits. You will also get 25 free spins without making a deposit.

Black Diamond Casino accepts several deposit and withdrawal options, all available on a 24-hour basis.

Casino Moons – 25 Free Spins on Sign Up

Casino Moons is an online gambling platform with a collection of more than 300 games, an inclusive bonus program, and several payment and withdrawal options. Its game assortment includes more than 200 pokies, over 20 table games, at least ten live games, and 30+ variants of video poker. There is also an “Other Games” section with over ten titles, including keno, scratch cards, pull-tabs, and a virtual racebook.

Newly registered users automatically get 25 free spins, which come with a ×75 wagering requirement. You may also opt for the maiden deposit bonus of 200 percent, but this also comes with a ×35 playthrough requirement. All five bonuses in the welcome pack have a minimum deposit requisite of $/€/£10.

The platform provides players with eight depositing options and multiple withdrawal methods, including ATM check, electronic check, and bank transfer.

777 Casino – 77 No Deposit Free Spins

777 Casino is still new in the online gambling market, but it is owned by the trusted 888 Holdings PLC, making it a credible platform. The casino offers an assortment of 270+ games, the bulk of which are slots. Players also get access to 8 video poker variants, 47 blackjack games, and 26 roulette variants.

777 Casino showers its newly registered users with a plethora of generous rewards, including 77 no deposit free spins, which comes with a ×30 wagering requirement. Additionally, when you deposit $/€/£20 or more into your 777 Casino account, you get a 100% match on the first $/€/£200.