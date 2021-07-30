iOS Apps to Learn New Languages

Learning new languages is always a feather under one’s cap. Be it for travel, education, business, career, or any other reason knowing multiple languages is always an advantage.

Let’s not forget to mention the various benefits of learning a new language: increasing multiple cognitive functions, networking, gaining perspectives about different cultures, and boosting your confidence.

We’re aware that everyone learns at different rates, and it is a challenging task for teachers to match every student’s pace while teaching them a new language. On the other hand, apps cater to every individual’s learning pace and get the job done!

With easy access to learning new languages from all over the world through apps, we made the perfect list of iOS apps to help you learn new languages at your fingertips.

1. Duolingo

Duolingo is popular among many that wish to try their hand at learning a new language. This fun learning app helps you know more than thirty-five languages with fun exercises for listening, reading, speaking, pronunciations, and writing.

This app lets you learn every day with short and quick lessons followed by fun quizzes and games that help you memorize the lesson. You will improve your vocabulary and grammar through Duolingo’s interactive classes.

Duolingo is for learners of all ages and all levels. Whether you are a beginner or a seasoned learner, this app is perfect for improving your learning in a new language.

The fun app tracks your progress has effective teaching methods and promises guaranteed language retention. These fantastic features are present apart from learning languages like French, Norwegian, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Hawaiian, High Valyriyan, and much more. What makes this app even better is that it’s completely free and available in more than twenty-three languages.

2. Babbel

Babbel is one of the best apps for learning new languages, and it’s not just us saying this; Babbel happens to be one of the few apps that won an Editors’ Choice Award. This app is a user favorite, with an average rating of 4.6 stars on the app store.

Babbel has an easy user interface that makes navigation and use of the app very simple. The minimalist design doesn’t complicate the users’ experience. When we say Babbel works, we have studies that prove this statement!

The app’s efficacy is supported by research from Yale University, whose results prove that 100% of all participants saw improvement in their oral competency in only three months. Another study by Michigan State University found that 965 participants saw an increase in their test scores based on their grammar and vocabulary. In contrast, 73% of the student participants saw improvement in their speaking ability in a new language.

The app is based on scientific studies and methodologies of teaching, which is why it yields such high results. Babbel is available in your native language, which makes learning on the app more accessible. Furthermore, Babbel teaches you fourteen different languages with lessons in speaking, writing, listening, grammar, and pronunciations.

Babbel has fun quizzes and interactive games to help you learn your lessons in an interactive way. Keep in mind that the app isn’t free, and you must pay the subscription fee to access the full content, but the price paid is relatively more minor and reasonable, considering the vast amount of knowledge you’re gaining.

3. Drops Kahoot! Learn a language

Drops Kahoot is an educational app that adds fun to the process of learning. Although the app is only available in English, it helps you learn up to thirty languages for free.

Drops Kahoot helps with writing, speaking, listening, pronunciation, grammar, and much more. The app has an easy user interface that does not complicate the learning process.

This app uses games as an approach to help you learn. Through this process, the user is interactive and has a complete focus on the educational game. Drops Kahoot uses only five minutes of your day for a learning session. Although it seems like too little of a time to learn something new, Drops makes it possible. They make full use of the first five minutes of your attention span and engage you in fun learning activities.

You also have no room for excuses if your time for learning is only five minutes! The app developers made sure to use a fast-paced and intuitive learning method using your phone. It requires you only to swipe or click options. That way, you won’t spend a lot of time typing on your keyboard trying to solve a question.

Drops Kahoot isn’t free, but the subscription fee of only $9.99 a month and $69.99 per year is still less than half the price you would pay for at an academy to learn the language.

4. Memrise: Fun Language Learning

Memrise is the perfect app for the most creative and innovative ways you can learn a new language. Their exercises and activities are highly interactive and help you learn a new language quickly!

Memrise helps you learn new vocabulary in a few seconds and offers two different modes for beginners and intermediate-level learners. You can also track your progress through this app and see how many new words you learned and how many you mastered from a single lesson. This makes the learning experience all the more rewarding!

The Memrise app also lets you review your work that works as revision and improve your recall speed. The app doesn’t limit itself to standard sentences but also teaches you new and crazy sentences, unlike any other app.

You can also practice your speaking and pronunciation and get instant feedback for them. Another fun feature that the app provides is using your camera to identify objects in your learning language. This fantastic app is for individuals above 12 and is available in more than thirty-three languages.

Conclusion

We want your learning experience to be fun, interactive, easy, and quick. It is a hectic world, and finding time to learn a new language amidst this can be challenging, so these interesting apps cater specifically to your time and level of learning.

You need a great tutor who is good at their craft and makes the learning experience fun and memorable; the apps listed above guarantee just that!