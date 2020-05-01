Top 10 Fun Free Game Apps for Apple and Android

According to Business of Apps, game apps in 2018 created an amazing $54.7 billion in revenue. Not only is that an incredible amount of money, but it’s actually growing by 15% every year at the same time.

On the other hand, just because people are making a lot of money off of game apps, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t plenty of games you can enjoy for no money at all. Thousands of fun free game apps vie for your attention, so it can be hard to know where to start looking.

Check out these 10 fun free game apps for hours of fun.

Another Eden

Another Eden is a fantastic RPG, or role-playing game. In Another Eden, you travel through a fascinating game world and participate in battles and adventures. It was a big hit in 2019 due in part to the wonderful storyline you play through.

Brawl Stars

In Brawl Stars, you can play as any of many powerful characters. Battle against your opponents and collect game crystals.

Plants vs Zombies 2: It’s About Time

The first Plants vs Zombies was a big hit, and Plants vs. Zombies 2: It’s About Time builds on that success. Build your plant army and fight off invading zombies.

Plague Inc

Plague Inc simulates the spread of disease throughout the planet. You can learn a lot about how diseases are transmitted and the social and cultural techniques that can stop them.

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius brings all the best elements of the incredible successful Final Fantasy brand to the table. Explore fantasy worlds and discover secrets and plots while you battle your way to victory.

Pocket City

Think of Pocket City as the new and improved Sim City. Build a city and manage its needs to create a city full of happy citizens.

Alto’s Odyssey

Alto’s Odyssey is one of the best free game apps for iPhones. Tap the screen as the game environment scrolls past to navigate your character through obstacles and perform tricks.

Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go is the most popular free game for iPhone of all time. These days, it’s been made even better by the inclusion of legendary Pokemon, trainer battles, and more.

Rebel Inc

In Rebel Inc, you play the leader of a troubled country. Use your political savvy to bring peace and prosperity to the land. It’s perhaps the best free game for android users who love strategy.

Words With Friends 2

Think of Words With Friends as the best free mobile game for scrabble lovers. Play with your friends to see who has the best vocabulary.

