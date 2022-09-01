Image source: Unsplash

American football is one of the world’s most popular sports. Some of the top players in the world compete in the NFL, making it one of the most prestigious leagues worldwide. Each week, millions of fans watch the most recent games live or on television.

In addition, the Super Bowl is the most-watched sporting event in the United States. Approximately 100 million viewers tune in annually to witness this game. To give you an idea of how large that number is, the population of the United States is around 330 million.

This implies that each year, one-third of the population anxiously anticipates the Super Bowl. It has been, and continues to become, the most widely participated sport in the nation.

Sunday television is dominated by the NFL more than any other event. It’s one of the only spectator sports where the vast majority of viewers are happy to tune in for any team’s contest, not just their own.

The rules have evolved throughout time, sometimes for the better and sometimes for the worse. However, football has never lost the enchantment that has made it the king of American sports.

As this is one of the most prominent leagues in the world, we decided to have a quick look into it and talk about the most exciting things you should know about NFL

So without further ado, let’s check them.

1. The NFL is the sport with the highest wagers in the United States.

In the entire globe including the United States, sports and gambling have always had a long-standing relationship. Globally, the practice of wagering on sports dates back centuries. According to the facts, the NFL is the most-bet-on sport in the United States.

Thousands of individuals go online to play NFL odds on their favorite teams via the websites of their bookies. Due to this, internet bookies have surpassed land-based bookmakers in terms of popularity throughout the years.

2. Most Super Bowl Losses in a Row

The Buffalo Bills were regarded as one of the league’s unluckiest teams after losing four straight Super Bowl campaigns in the 1990s. The Bills are not, however, the only team in this category.

The Minnesota Vikings have also been in four Super Bowls, but have been defeated in each one. The primary difference between the two clubs is that the Vikings attained this accomplishment in eight years

3. Every week, NFL games have always been played

There have been NFL games every day of the week.

However, did you know that NFL games have been played on each and every day of the week since the league’s inception? It is true that a snowstorm in Pennsylvania required a Tuesday game, while a Thursday night season opener was changed to avoid conflicting with then-candidate John McCain’s address at the Republican convention.

Additionally, games have been played on Fridays because of holidays.

4. Number of Super Bowls played

The Super Bowl is the pinnacle of the NFL season, and in this game each year, the two finest teams in the league measure their strength against one another. As previously said, more than 100 million people watch the Super Bowl annually. The Green Bay Packers defeated Kansas City Chiefs to win the inaugural Super Bowl, which took place in 1967.

The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers are the most decorated teams in the NFL as of 2021. Both of these teams have won six Super Bowl championships.

The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers have won the Super Bowl five times each, while the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants have won it four times each. The Pittsburgh Steelers are the only team to have won consecutive titles (1974, 1975).

5. Hall of Famers- Youngest and Oldest

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is the National Football League Hall of Fame, which opened in 1963. This list includes all those who have made important contributions to the sport and succeeded in elevating it to a higher level. There are a total of 326 members in the NFL Hall of Fame, of whom 189 are still alive.

Gale Sayers, who entered the Hall of Fame in 1977 at the age of 34, is the youngest individual on this list. Ed Sabol, on the other hand, is the oldest member on this list. At the age of 94, in 2011, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame.