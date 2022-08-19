New To Golf? Here’s What You Need To Know

Image source

If you’re new to golf, the game can seem pretty daunting. There are so many different rules and regulations, not to mention all of the different equipment that you need to purchase. However, don’t let all of this intimidate you! Golf is a sport that anyone can learn and enjoy.

To get started, all you really need is a set of golf clubs and some balls. You can either purchase your own set of clubs, or you can rent them at most golf courses. If you think you might want to play golf on a regular basis, it’s probably worth it to invest in your own clubs.

Here are 11 things you should never do on a golf course:

1. Don’t tee off until it’s your turn.

The etiquette on a golf course is very important, and one of the most important rules is to wait your turn. When it’s your turn to tee off, don’t rush! Take your time and line up your shot carefully.

2. Don’t hit into someone else’s ball.

If you accidentally hit another player’s ball, it’s considered a ‘foul’. This means that the other player gets to redo their shot, and you may incur a penalty stroke.

3. Don’t talk while someone is taking their shot.

This is just common courtesy- you wouldn’t want someone talking while you were trying to concentrate on your shot, so don’t do it to others.

4. Don’t leave your golf bag in the way of another player’s shot.

Again, this is just common courtesy. If you’re not sure where to put your bag, ask a nearby golfer or course official.

5. Don’t forget to rake the sand trap when you’re finished.

This is an important rule to follow, as it helps keep the sand trap in good condition for the next golfer. Plus, it’s just good manners!

6. Don’t hit the ball out of bounds.

If your ball goes out of bounds, you’ll have to take a penalty stroke and re-hit your shot from where it went out of bounds.

7. Don’t forget to replace your divots.

When you make a shot, it’s likely that you’ll leave a small divot in the ground. When this happens, it’s important to replace the divot with a ball or a tee. This helps keep the golf course in good condition.

8. Don’t throw your clubs.

Even if you’re having a bad day, it’s important to remain calm and not throw your clubs. This can damage the club and also be a safety hazard to other golfers.

9. Don’t use profanity.

Golf is supposed to be a gentleman’s game, so using profanity on the course is not acceptable.

10. Don’t mess up when choosing your putter

There are a few things you need to keep in mind when choosing a golf putter. Firstly, you need to decide on the size and shape of the putter head. Then, you need to choose a shaft that is the right length for you. Finally, you need to make sure the grip is comfortable for you.

11. Don’t forget to have fun!

At the end of the day, golf is a game and it should be fun. Yes, there are rules to follow and etiquette to maintain, but don’t forget to relax and enjoy yourself. Golf is supposed to be a fun way to spend time with friends or family, so make sure you take the time to enjoy it.

Now that you know some of the basic rules and etiquette of golf, go out and give it a try! Remember, the most important thing is to have fun.