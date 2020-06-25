Sports you can expect to see on Online Betting Sites this Summer

After a period of three months with hardly any sport to watch and bet on, the calendar has started to fill up again with events taking place at the highest level all across the globe.

This is great news for fans and bettors who, besides Esports, online darts, and soccer in Belarus, have had precious little to sink their teeth into in recent times.

But now, online betting sites are fully stocked with a wide range of markets, and the choice is no longer limited to niche events and leagues.

Not only are there now more sports to bet on, but the volume of betting site offers has also increased within the sportsbook sphere, and by looking at a comparison of the best betting offers, you can find one that is suitable for you before you start locking in wagers.

Soccer betting

The most prominent sport on all European betting sites, soccer (association football) is back in full flow with top leagues in England, Italy, and Spain returning to action after the German top-flight led the way.

Major international showpiece Euro 2020 was set to take place in June and July, and while that would have been a major event from a betting point of view, the domestic leagues will fill that void as well as August’s UEFA Champions League conclusion.

Soccer will also hit North America in the summer, starting with the MLS is Bank Tournament that was announced on June 10.

UFC betting

It was only a two-month layoff for UFC, whose May 9th pay-per-view UFC 249 generated over 700,000 buys on ESPN+.

The mixed martial arts organisation has kept up a packed schedule since, and throughout July there will be a selection of big cards on ‘Fight Island’ in Abu Dhabi.

UFC betting, and MMA wagering in general, is very popular across the world, and it has become a big part of the sport’s culture. Vegas odds are displayed before each fight, and UFC has been partnered with various gambling brands.

Horse racing betting

While racing had been on hold in countries such as the UK, Ireland, and France, several US race tracks continued behind closed doors, and the same happened with harness racing in Sweden.

But now, major racing is back and the first Triple Crown event in the US is in the books as Tiz the Law won the Belmont Stakes on June 20 – the same date that Royal Ascot concluded in the UK.

There are multiple race meetings taking place every day, and major races over the summer include The Oaks, The Derby, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes, Kentucky Oaks, Kentucky Derby, and more.

Golf betting

Fans of golf have been treated to some high-quality action since the sport’s resumption. The first handful of tournaments have attracted the best players in the world, which has made for an excellent range of betting options.

On top betting sites such as NetBet, you can wager not only on the tournament winner, but also on players to finish in the top 5, top 10, or top 20. You can also back players to make or miss the cut, win their round one 3 balls, or finish in a higher position than a similarly-priced player.

The first major on the revised calendar will be the PGA Championship, which will be held behind closed doors from August 6-9.