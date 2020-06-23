Which Bets May Already Be Made On UEFA European Championship 2021?

UEFA European Championship, which is also known as the European Cup, is an annual football event. It comprises of the top-division European Clubs and is organised by the Union of European Football Associations. This is one of the most prestigious football competitions, which is followed by many fans around the globe.

UEFA 2021 was first supposed to be held in 2020, but it had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. However, this does not stop fans and bettors from predicting scores of their favourite teams even though 2021 seems to be so far away.

So what are the types of bets you can make now for the UEFA European Championship 2021? Our list contains all the information you need to know about the event and what you can do as you wait for it.

Which Teams Will Be in the European Cup 2021?

The 2021 tournament will comprise of 32 qualified teams and are follows:

From England: Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur.

Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur. From Spain : Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Valencia.

: Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Valencia. From Italy : Napoli, Juventus, Inter Milan, and Atalanta.

: Napoli, Juventus, Inter Milan, and Atalanta. From Germany : Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, and RB Leipzig.

: Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Bayer Leverkusen, and RB Leipzig. From Portugal : Benfica.

: Benfica. From Turkey : Galatasaray.

: Galatasaray. Belgium : Genk.

: Genk. Ukraine : Shakhtar Donetsk.

: Shakhtar Donetsk. Russia : Lokomotiv Moscow, Zenit.

: Lokomotiv Moscow, Zenit. France: Lyon, Paris Saint-Germain, and LOSC.

So there you have the teams. One step that can increase your bet winning chances is checking out the best players in these teams. These players play a big role in the outcome of the game, and if they miss out, it can affect the scores and your bet too.

UEFA 2020/2021 Calendar

Next, is a calendar containing the dates and months when specific rounds will happen:

Preliminary Round

Semi-Finals: June 23 rd

Final: June 26th

First qualifying round

The first leg: 7/8 July

The second leg: 14/15 July

Second qualifying round

The first leg: 21/22 July

The second leg: 28/29 July

Third qualifying round

The first leg: 4/5 August

The second leg: 11 August

Play-off round

The first leg: 18/19 August

The second leg: 25/26 August

September/ October/ November/ December

Group stage day one: 15/16 September

Day two: 29/30 September

Matchday three: 20/21 October

Matchday four: 3/4 November

Matchday five: 24/25 November

Day six: 8/9 December

February/March Round of 16

The first leg: 16/17/23/24 Feb

The second leg: 9/10/16/17 March

Quarterfinals

The first leg: 6/7 April

The second leg: 13/14 April

Semi-finals

The first leg: 27/28 April

The second leg: 4/5 May

Final to be held on St Petersburg Stadium

29 May.

Types of Bets You Can Place for UEFA European Championship

Once you are comfortable with the basic info of the event like the schedule and the teams, it is time you know the types of bets you can place. Note that there are two types of sports betting: in-game and pre-match betting.

In-game or in-play is when you wager during the live event or after the game has begun while pre-match bets can be placed days, weeks, or months before the tournament takes place. Live betting is preferrable for professionals and those who like the adrenaline.

Here are some of the bet you can make on this European cup:

Accumulator Bet: This is a single bet that encompasses at least four selections. It can be more than four of them. For this wager to be successful, all selections must come true to receive a payout. This bet pays out the highest, but the risk is higher. Additionally, you can end up losing if only one selection loses.

This is a single bet that encompasses at least four selections. It can be more than four of them. For this wager to be successful, all selections must come true to receive a payout. This bet pays out the highest, but the risk is higher. Additionally, you can end up losing if only one selection loses. Both Teams to Score: This is another bet that is hugely popular with football fans. In this bet, you predict that both teams will score. But be careful with this type of bet, especially in big soccer events.

This is another bet that is hugely popular with football fans. In this bet, you predict that both teams will score. But be careful with this type of bet, especially in big soccer events. Over 2.5 Goals: You can focus on 1.5 or 3.2 goals, but over 2.5 is the most common. It is very simple as all you will be looking for is three or more goals in the matches.

You can focus on 1.5 or 3.2 goals, but over 2.5 is the most common. It is very simple as all you will be looking for is three or more goals in the matches. Correct Score: This is the trickiest of them all as you get to guess the exact score. Most bookmarkers put limits on this type of bet.

This is the trickiest of them all as you get to guess the exact score. Most bookmarkers put limits on this type of bet. Anytime goalscorer: This involves focusing and wagering on a particular player. Its main perk is its simplicity, hence great for beginners. Besides, it builds a lot of tension and excitement as you get to see if your player scores like you predicted.

We are all waiting for UEFA European Championship coming 2021, so we can support our favourite teams. However, one way for successful betting is to do your research first before the event begins. Check out the teams mentioned above and its players just to be sure who you are wagering on.