Top Trades During the NBA Offseason

As summer winds down, NBA fans worldwide are anticipating the start of the new season. While Kevin Durant’s trade request captured attention and put the league’s free agency on hold for the better part of the summer, it wasn’t meant to be and the superstar decided to stay in Brooklyn for the foreseeable future. Once it became apparent that no trade package was enough to land Durant, teams began assembling their rosters for the upcoming season. With the start of the 2022 season quickly approaching, now’s a good time to look at some of the top trades during this year’s offseason.

Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves acquiring Rudy Gobert was the first blockbuster trade of the offseason. After an impressive playoff run, the Timberwolves are seeking to put together a championship-worthy team, and fans are hoping Gobert is the key to winning a ring. Timberwolves fans expect Gobert to push their team up in the championship odds this season.

Betting is a big part of the excitement of the NBA season, with basketball enthusiasts regularly checking odds to see where their favorite teams stand. Fans can take advantage of free bets and promo codes offered by sportsbooks like Fanduel to participate in the action. Only time will tell what impact Gobert will have on the Timberwolves’ ability to make a deep run in the playoffs this season, but he’ll likely have a significant impact.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers gave up a lot to acquire Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz in the second blockbuster trade this summer. Trade rumors throughout the summer hinted at Mitchell ending up with the New York Knicks. However, some last-minute maneuvering by the Cavs when the Kicks walked away from trade talks allowed them to land the three-time All-Star guard.

The Utah Jazz picked up guard Collin Sexton, rookie wing Ochai Agbaji, and forward Lauri Markkanen as part of the deal. The Cavs also sent the Jazz three unprotected first-round draft picks and two pick swaps in exchange for Mithcell. While it may seem like a steep price to pay for Mitchell, the deal makes the Cavs Eastern Conference contenders with the potential to make a deep run into the playoffs next year.

Boston Celtics

While many NBA fans wonder what they can do to improve their basketball game, NBA teams wonder what they can do to improve their odds of winning a championship. The Celtics came close to winning a title this year but didn’t have what it took to defeat the Golden State Warriors.

After coming so close, the team’s management decided to acquire some pieces that would make it more likely they’d bring home a ring during the upcoming season.

The Celtics picked up Danilo Gallinari after the San Antonio Spurs let him go, and they also added Malcolm Bogdon to their lineup after a trade with the Pacers. Although the Celtics play some of the best defense in the league, adding Bodgon to their roster further enhances it. With these acquisitions, the Celtics are in a strong position to make a repeat trip to the NBA Finals in 2023.

Los Angeles Lakers

After a disappointing season that saw them miss the NBA Play-In Tournament, Lakers’ management knew they needed to make some serious changes. Patrick Beverly famously said the Lakers would’ve made the Western Conference Finals if he’d been on the team. Now he’ll have a chance to prove he has what it takes to help the team recover its glory.

A look at Beverly’s stats makes it seem like he doesn’t have much of an impact on the court. However, Beverly’s strength lies in his leadership ability and unwillingness to give up, which has led to him becoming one of the most influential players in the NBA. He has strong defensive skills, and his presence can set the tone for a game. The veteran player won’t be able to lift the Lakers on his own, but paired with Lebron James he just may help them improve over last season.