How to Get Better at Basketball: 6 Quick Tips

In 2021, 232,400 adults will have played basketball at least twice a month, and that’s only in England!

Imagine what your competition on the court could be like when you look beyond that. No matter which country you’re from and where you might be playing, honing your skills is important to all basketball players.

Is there a trick to improving? Do you want to know how to get better at basketball? Keep reading for the top six tips on improving your game.

1. Do Dribble Drills

The quickest path to becoming a better basketball player is to improve your dribbling abilities. If you want to improve your ability to dribble in circles around other players, then start by getting into a solid athletic position and keeping your hips loaded without leaning your body forward. Balance is crucial when it comes to ball handling, so keep your body still and in an athletic position while moving the ball around your body, over and over again.

Dribble forcefully and to the side of your foot while maintaining a bounce height that extends between your knee and hip when handling the ball.

Keeping the ball close to your shot pocket by dribbling at the sweet spot helps you become a better shooter. You’ll have better ball control if you put more force behind each dribble. Dribbling with both hands should be a regular part of your practice routine as well, so practice going up and down the court repetitively and keep swapping hangs.

Besides the crossover, between the legs, and behind the back, you should also work on combination dribble movements which can help you outsmart your opposition.

2. Repetitive Shooting

Shooting is arguably the most important part of the game of basketball; without getting the ball through the hoop, you cannot get points and you can’t move into the lead, it’s that simple.

There are different ways to score; you can do triple shots or lay-ups.

All these forms of scoring need to be repetitively practiced. Move your position continuously around the court as you practice your shooting. Change up your speed as you practice your lay-ups and approach the hoop from different directions each time.

3. Maintain Game Speed

You’re heading out for a practice session or a street session of shooting hoops, you’ve got your KD shoes on and your favorite basketball vest—don’t stop there!

Any player may shoot or dribble with good technique during individual practice sessions, but it can be difficult to keep that form while under pressure and with spectators cheering from the stands. It’s likely that you are not practicing at game speed if you perform well during daily practice sessions but struggle to dribble and make solid shots in actual competition.

To assist you in simulating the tempo of a game when honing your basketball abilities alone, assume that defenders are on your back. Defenders won’t give you several seconds to set your feet and painstakingly complete your shooting motion, so when practicing move as quickly as you would in a real game.

4. Don’t Neglect Your Defense

Defense can be practiced with other players or even on your own. The key to good defense is a solid stance and keeping your hands up and ready for anything.

Practice moving around the court with your arms extended and work on getting them stronger while keeping up your stamina. It’s good to see how long you can maintain the stance and the movement in case you play against a superior opponent.

Don’t forget to practice the movement while shuffling back and forward, and left and right as well.

5. Work on All-Round Fitness

Running the floor for a whole game requires a high level of endurance in basketball players. After five minutes of play, it doesn’t matter how good your core basketball skills are if you can’t keep up with the other team. In order to improve your stamina on the court, you should engage in regular light running, weight training, and wind sprint drills.

Increasing your stamina on the court can be as simple as incorporating these exercises into your everyday routine. You’ll be able to play more aggressively and take your game to the next level with the additional muscle mass you will gain from increased physical fitness.

6. Consistency Is Everything

Knowing how to get better at basketball is one thing if you’re just reading articles or watching videos, but the proof is in the pudding.

The number one thing that will help you improve your skills and your game is consistency and dedication. You’ve got to want to get out on the court a few times per week and if you can’t make it to the court then find somewhere else to practice different exercises.

Your game will improve in direct relation to how often you train and how dedicated you are. Lastly, attitude is everything. If you have a positive attitude and a willingness to accept criticism from those more skilled than you, then you’ll start to see improvements almost immediately.

Knowing How to Get Better at Basketball and More!

So the question is, how to get better at basketball, and now you know! Playing basketball has many advantages for those who love the sport, from overall positive mental well-being to physical health benefits, too.

As you begin to train harder and focus on improving, don’t forget to keep your passion for the sport too, you don’t want it to not be enjoyable if you put too much pressure on yourself.

And remember, that these things always take time. These basketball tips combined with your dedication and commitment will get your game to the next level, without a doubt. Now all you have to do is find some like-minded players to join you on the court.

