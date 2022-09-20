21st Century Students: Top 7 Gadgets You Can’t Do Without

Achieving success in college these days requires dedication, hard work, and organization. But that’s not all. Living in a technologically advanced world like ours, reaching the top also requires leveraging technology.

Read on to learn about the top seven gadgets EVERY student needs to set themselves up for success.

1. Laptop

Talking about must-have gadgets for modern students, obviously, a laptop must be #1. These days, there is absolutely no way to get through college without this device because it’s arguably the most crucial one.

A huge part of schoolwork is now done online. Instead of writing papers using a pen and paper, students are typing them. Instead of seeing tutors face-to-face, students now hire them online or simply find professional academic writing services to help me write an essay. Instead of going to the library to carry out research, young people google everything. These and many other tasks are now handled using technology, and a laptop is the best device for this.

2. Tablet

Unlike a laptop, a tablet might be less powerful but with a much longer battery life and lighter weight. So when it comes to handling all the tasks you can do on the go, there is no better gadget than a tablet.

You can travel with it anywhere. It will easily last through an entire day, even if you actively use it. And it will let you stay on the right track with your daily tasks while you’re on the move. Of course, a tablet will likely not replace a laptop completely. Still, it’s a must-have gadget for times when you need more portability and flexibility.

3. Kindle E-reader

One of the most common uses of a tablet is downloading all your textbooks and other learning materials to have them with you without having to carry around a heavy backpack. If that’s the only reason why you consider getting a tablet, you can easily replace it with a cheaper gadget – a Kindle e-reader.

Owning this device, students can save plenty of money on books they need for college because ebooks are typically cheaper than physical ones. Also, it will give you an opportunity to replace loads of heavy books in your backpack with a single, lightweight device.

4. Noise-Canceling Headphones

While in college, most students are forced to run their daily study sessions in not-so-private places, for example, in loud and crowded college halls, cafes, or dorm rooms. It can really get in the way of your productivity, especially if you tend to get easily distracted by loud noises. But a pair of good headphones can help.

Noise-canceling headphones will help you create more privacy wherever you are. Wearing them during your study sessions is a great way to isolate yourself from the surroundings and focus on your tasks. It is, indeed, a must-have gadget for every student.

5. Smartwatch

It can look like a useless gadget at first glance. However, its customizability and feature-rich nature make a smartwatch one of those gadgets every student should get. Furthermore, this device can have numerous uses depending on your needs and lifestyle.

For example, if you are concerned about your health and fitness, you can use this gadget to keep track of your daily physical activity. If you have too many things going on every day, a smartwatch can be a handy gadget to monitor your calendar and daily schedule. After all, this device will let you receive and view notifications without having to pull your phone out of your pocket, which can help you ensure that you will never miss anything important.

6. Smart Notebook

Lately, there’ve been lots of debates concerning digital and handwritten notes. On the one hand, it feels too outdated to take notes on paper, and they also get lost easily. On the other hand, it’s been proven that writing by hand improves memory and information retention, which is important for students. To combine both the benefits of handwritten notes and the convenience of digital ones, every student needs to invest in a smart notebook.

Basically, such devices connect with your Dropbox, Google Drive, Evernote, or another app. Then you can take notes by hand, and they will be automatically transformed into a digital file. This way, you get the best of both note-taking strategies.

7. Portable Printer

Since most of the schoolwork is done online these days, modern students have to print a lot of files. For example, you might be assigned to type an essay and hand in a printed version of it. But what if you complete the task but forget to print it? In this case, a portable printer will really come in handy.

With this gadget, you can have a portable printer right at hand whenever you need to print any document or file. It can save you in many different situations in college.

The Bottom Line

These days students have access to a wide variety of technology that makes their lives easier, more organized, and more productive. And while you might not need all the gadgets available out there, there are some must-haves that no student can do without!

Now, you know about some of such gadgets. So, if you still lack any of these, be sure to get them to equip yourself for success!