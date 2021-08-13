10 must-have back-to-school gadgets for 2021

Today, back-to-school supplies consist of cool gadgets instead of notebooks and pencils. With schools and colleges becoming ever more technology-enabled, students need to have all the tech support for learning. The use of gadgets in education has increased over the years. Technology has helped schools and colleges to easily connect with students. Online learning is impossible without these back-to-school gadgets for students.

Gadgets are essential and helpful in many ways. They are compact and easy to carry. It facilitates learning at your own pace. We have created a list of 10 must-have back-to-school gadgets for all the students attending schools or learning online. These gadgets will make learning interesting.

1. Kindle Paperwhite

Cut down on your paper consumption and go green. Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite is a great back-to-school gadget for students and professors that allows you to have all your texts in one place. This e-reader is lightweight and smooth.

It lets you read anywhere and the front light won’t put any strain on your eyes. It comes with an amazing battery life that lasts for days with one charge. It’s super chic and compact. It is available for $99.99 on Amazon.

2. Alarm Clock

Philips Wake Up Light Alarm Clock is a cool gadget for students who are not good early risers. This alarm clock has a circular light that simulates a sunrise that helps you wake up naturally. The light keeps getting brighter 30 minutes before your set alarm time. It has buttons to snooze and change the intensity of the light. It doubles up as a bedside lamp.

It costs $44.95 on Amazon.

3. Wireless Headphones

Attending online lectures or studying in a college dorm can get a little noisy, that’s when good wireless headphones can be helpful. Wireless headphones with noise cancellation are a must-have for students. Wireless headphones like Sony’s WH – 1000XM4 is a good choice, it charges quickly and lasts up to 30 hours. It sells for $278 on Amazon.

4. Portable Charger

A portable charger is an essential back-to-school gadget for when you run out of juice. It is annoying and frustrating to run out of charge when you are commuting. Portable chargers are easy to carry and charge devices on the go. Anker USB- C 10,000mAh charger is power-packed. It is slim and has 18W fast charging that can charge three devices at the same time. It comes at $16.99 on Amazon.

5. Jelly Comb Foldable Keyboard

This foldable keyboard is one of the coolest gadgets for students. Perfect for days when you have to complete urgent assignments but don’t have your laptops with you. You know typing long assignments on phones or tablets can be a tough task. But this foldable keyboard will save you the trouble. It easily connects to phones and tablets. It folds well and fits snugly into any bag. Available for $30 on Amazon

6. Rocketbook Everlast Reusable Smart Notebook

Rocketbook Everlast Reusable Smart Notebook comes with 30 reusable pages that you can write on and wipe to erase. It is a great gadget for students who love jotting down notes in class but worry about wasting paper. This is a green alternative for traditional notebooks. You can write on the pages and with the help of an app save it to cloud-based services like Dropbox, Onedrive, and many more. Use it for notes, to-do lists, or doodles. It is compact and gives you the feeling of writing traditionally. It is available in many colors and priced at $34 on their website.

7. Wireless mouse

If you’ve ever struggled with tangled mouse wires, you know it is troublesome and exasperating. Imagine that happening during an important class or presentation. A wireless mouse is certainly a must-have back-to-school gadget for students. It does not clutter the desk and makes for faster navigation than a trackpad on your device. Wireless mice are inexpensive and convenient. The Logitech M720 Triathlon is a good wireless mouse for students. It has a good battery life that will last for two years at least. It pairs well and can switch between three devices with Bluetooth. It is available on Amazon for $40.

8. Portable Hard Drive

Running out of storage space is as bad as running out of battery on your devices. With online education come large files of essays, presentations, videos, textbooks, and images. You need a place to store everything and keep it safe from any unprecedented events. Hard drives come in different storage capacities ranging from 500GB to 4TB and more.

The Toshiba 1TB Canvio Basics is a good portable Hard Drive that can store a huge database and last a long time. Creating a secured backup is always a good move and with this hard drive, it becomes easier. The 1TB variant is available for $84.99 on Amazon.

9. Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5

A back-to-school gadget list is incomplete without mentioning a good Chromebook. Chromebooks work on Chrome OS that makes them popular among students. Most of the school work has moved from notepads to google docs and other virtual platforms. A Chromebook makes web browsing and creating documents easy.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 has an appreciable battery life and is lightweight making it ideal for students. It comes for $339.99 on Amazon.

10. Smart Watch

Smartwatches work as great assistants for students through their busy schedules. They can help with maintaining schedules and encourage you to stay fit. Smartwatches can detect heart rate and alert if there is a change. It is a fun and essential gadget for students.

The Galaxy Watch Active 3 is a good choice for students. It’s an all-rounder. It has great battery life, tracks sleep and SpO2. It lets you make calls and text even when your phone is not in Bluetooth range. It is available for $329.99 on the official website.

Final Verdict

Students these days are busier than ever. Gadgets make their lives a little easier. There is a gadget ready to help with almost everything. These 10 must-have back-to-school gadgets will keep students focused and interested in studying. Gadgets make learning fun and give them some break from the stress. These gadgets will save time and are efficient. You won’t need anything else to motivate you at school once you start using these cool gadgets.