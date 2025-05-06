Top Games That Remain Fan Favourites Year After Year

There are thousands of games in a variety of formats available for people to play. Whether these are video games, eSports or betting-related games, there are some titles that simply endure. For whatever reason, some games remain constantly popular, even long after their initial release. So let’s take a look at some of the long-lasting classics.
Arcade for the Ages
One of the most enduring games of all time is Pac-Man. Originally an arcade game, it has made the transition to multiple different platforms. It was released in 1980 and could be found in arcades across North America. The simple game, with a large yellow Pac-Man eating all the dots in an enclosed maze, became hugely popular. Soon, it had massive commercial success and became available in many places around the world. The game’s popularity even led to movies and TV shows. Today, while it’s no longer played in traditional arcades, it’s fully compatible with various digital platforms.
On a Quest
Another game that has enjoyed remarkable longevity is a slot game from NetEnt. Gonzo’s Quest has stood the test of time across various platforms. Released in 2013, it featured a Spanish conquistador on a journey to find El Dorado. At launch, it was unique thanks to its innovative in-game features, especially the avalanche mechanic that lets symbols fall into place. This design paved the way for similar innovations in the genre. The game continues to be popular, partly because of the free spins attached to many versions, and it has even inspired live dealer adaptations to keep it fresh for returning players.
Fighting the Battles
Crossing over into the eSports realm, DOTA 2 has become one of the longest-lasting competitive games. Launched in 2013 as a sequel, it rose quickly to fame as a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game that thrives on team strategy. DOTA 2 remains one of Steam’s most played titles, with millions of active users. With more than a hundred heroes, each with distinct skills and play styles, the game offers unparalleled depth. The competitive nature of the eSports scene has only amplified its staying power, drawing in new players while keeping seasoned veterans engaged.
Taking Flight
In more recent years, one standout title in the world of online gaming is aviator. This game has rapidly gained attention for its simplicity and fast-paced excitement. Unlike traditional slots or sports games, aviator brings a unique mechanic where players cash out at just the right moment before a plane takes off into the unknown. It’s this mix of timing, risk, and anticipation that has made it a go-to for players looking for something fresh and adrenaline-fueled. With a growing number of platforms offering it, aviator has cemented its place among modern favourites.
Bridging Offline and On
Finally, one game that has never gone out of style is Dungeons and Dragons (DnD). Originating nearly 50 years ago, this tabletop role-playing game inspired generations through creativity, storytelling, and strategy. Initially played with physical books, character sheets, and dice, DnD has seamlessly transitioned into the digital age. Players now gather online via video platforms, and popular franchises like Baldur’s Gate have brought DnD themes into video games. Its continued popularity reflects how powerful imagination and collaboration can be in any format.