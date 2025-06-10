Trials In Tainted Space Cheats & Cheat Codes

Key Takeaways
- Cheats in TiTS allow players to unlock content, max out stats, and bypass grind-heavy mechanics.
- To enable cheats, head to the Options > Gameplay settings and toggle “Enable Cheats” to ON.
- Popular cheat codes include fuckyou for credits, bimbo for transformation, wincombat for instant wins, and givemeall for all items.
- Best time to cheat is post-first playthrough or when stuck in quests or grind.
- Back up your save before using cheats to avoid bugs or story issues.
Introduction
Are you ready to skip the grind and jump right into the excitement of Trials in Tainted Space? If you’re looking for unlimited credits, maxed-out stats, or unlocked scenes, cheats are the way to go. In this guide, we’ll walk you through how to activate and use cheat codes like a pro space traveler!
What Are Cheats In Trials In Tainted Space??
Cheats in Trials in Tainted Space (TiTS), both built-in or external, allow players to bypass the usual game mechanics. This means you can tweak your stats, unlock items, skip those grind-heavy sections, or even tap into hidden or debug features.
You can enter cheat codes directly in the game (as long as cheat mode is activated) or utilize third-party save editors like TiTSEd for even more customization options. Some popular cheat effects include unlimited credits, maxed-out stats, unlocking all scenes, or activating “god mode.” Players often rely on these cheats to experiment or breeze through parts they’ve already conquered in previous playthroughs.
Interestingly, the developers have left some cheat codes in the game on purpose, either for testing or to give players a more liberating experience. Since TiTS is a single-player, offline game, using cheats comes with no penalties, just be cautious, as overdoing it might mess with story progression or trigger some bugs.
How To Enable Cheats In TiTS?
PC Or Web Browser Version
- To get started, open the game.
- When you’re in the main menu, head over to the “Options” tab.
- Next, scroll down until you find the “Gameplay” settings.
- There, you’ll want to toggle “Enable Cheats” to ON. (Keep in mind that in some versions, this option might be hidden until you activate certain debug flags.)
- Once you’ve done that, you’ll be all set to enter cheats in either the codex or character screen, depending on which version you’re playing.
Pro Tip– Enabling cheats messes with the game’s progression, particularly during story missions. It’s a good idea to save your game before diving into any cheats!
Full List Of Trials In Tainted Space Cheats (2025 Update)
- fuckyou: Grants 9999 Credits
- urtaisincluded: Unlocks Urta as a bust image (for fun)
- itisjustabunny: Maxes out stats instantly
- bimbotime: Increases femininity and bimbo stats
- bull**** Boosts masculinity, cum volume, and ball size
- amazon: Increases muscle tone, height, and femininity
- bimbo: Adds heavy bimbo transformations
- testmode: Enables test/debug features (be careful!)
- motherlode: Gives a huge amount of money
- lotsacum: Massively increases cum production
- greedisgood: Gives infinite credits
- 10kcredits: Adds 10,000 credits to your account
- maxstats: Maxes out all physical stats
- invincible: Makes your character nearly unkillable
- pervyperv: Unlocks all lewd scenes, even if not triggered
- freepass: Bypasses certain story restrictions
- boost: Maxes out Intelligence, Reflexes, and Willpower
- powerup: Boosts all stats slightly — useful for a balanced upgrade
- gigantor: Increases character height to massive levels
- shrink: Decreases character height dramatically
- clearprefs: Resets all sexual preferences
- noguardian: Skips the initial guardian tutorial phase
- dollmode: Makes character extremely feminine and doll-like
- recruitme: Unlocks some otherwise restricted crew members (if story allows)
- stylepoints: Grants tons of cosmetic items or appearance customization options
- mystats: Displays internal stat/debug information
- clearevents: Resets some game flags, useful if you’re stuck
- hotbody: Enhances tone, femininity, and libido
- resetquests: Wipes quest progress (dangerous—only for stuck saves!)
- wincombat: Instantly wins the next combat round
- endfight: Skips current combat entirely
- unlockscenes Reveals nearly all sex scenes without having to meet requirements
- addmilk: Greatly increases breast size and milk production
- overdrive: Speeds up time/animations (in some builds)
- drunkmode: Gives drunk status effects and interactions
- trogdor: Adds high Strength and Toughness + increases muscle mass
- allurastorm: Maxes out Libido, Femininity, and increases sexual preferences
- fenfen: Changes character to a Fenoxo-themed build
- cumcannon: Maxes cum production, testicle size, and related perks
- massivetits: Enlarges breast size to extreme levels instantly
- flatchest: Resets breast size to flat
- junkbuster: Reduces cock size and resets genital mods
- hunglikehorse: Greatly increases penis length and girth
- setgender: Resets gender to default female (useful for gender play)
- tentaclefun: Adds tentacle-related genital options
- deepfreeze: Sets resistance to cold to maximum
- fireproof: Sets resistance to heat to maximum
- lewdmode: Unlocks all currently implemented lewd scene flags
- givemeall: Adds all key items, armors, and weapons available in the game
Best Times To Use Cheats In TiTS
Cheats in Trials in Tainted Space elevates your gaming experience when you use them wisely. A great time to activate them is right after your first playthrough. This allows you to dive into different paths or scenes without all the grinding. They’re also a lifesaver early on when you’re low on credits and gear. It will boost your funds and will significantly impact your survival and progress.
If you’re experimenting with various builds or transformations, cheats save you a ton of time by instantly adjusting your body, stats, or perks. They come in handy, especially if you find yourself stuck in a glitchy quest, letting you skip broken scenes or reset flags. Plus, players often use cheats to avoid tedious tasks like traveling, farming enemies, or grinding for XP.
And let’s not forget, if you’re just in it for the steamy content, cheats can unlock everything so you can enjoy it all without any limits. Just a quick tip: always keep backup saves, cheating can sometimes mess with the story!
Community Tips For Using Cheat Codes Without Ruining The Fun
- Use cheats sparingly and just to help you skip those tedious grinds.
- Create separate save files, one for your cheat adventures and another for your genuine progression.
- You can also trying cheats only after you’ve completed your first full playthrough, that way, you can truly savor the story.
- Join the Fenoxo forums or subreddit, it’s a great place to discover the latest tips and fan-made mods.
Conclusion
Cheating in Trials in Tainted Space is a super fun and totally risk-free way to spice up your gameplay. If you want to max out your stats, unlock all the steamy scenes, or just have a blast with some wild transformations, the game has got your back—no judgment here!