5 Games Like Minecraft You Should Try Today

Minecraft is one of the best sandbox games on the market. According to Statista, in April 2020, Twitch users spend around 41 million hours watching videos related to Minecraft. Such is the popularity of this blocky old-fashioned game.

This game also boasts a survival mode and a creative mode, so you won’t get full of it soon. However, if you have played this game long enough, you should try your hands on something similar but with a new twist. In this post, I have discussed some games similar to Minecraft you should try. They are free to download on your Windows and iOS devices.

Here Are the 5 Games Like Minecraft You Should Definitely Try

1. CubeWorld

CubeWorld is an adventure and exploration game developed by Picroma and maintained by Microsoft. This game has been around for a decade. It was first developed by Wolfram Funck, a game developer. His wife, Sarah, took over the project later. Lord of the Rings Series fans will love this game as the voxel-based theme includes dungeons, caverns, and old-timey castles.

2. Ark: Survival Evolved

Ark: Survival Evolved has a similar theme and feeling to CubeWorld. But the gameplay appears a lot realistic as it is developed in collaboration with many different game studios. Instead of dungeons and dragons, you will be battling dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures. Once you tame the dinosaurs, you can put them on sale via the bidding process.

3. Terasology

Terasology is another blocky game similar to Minecraft. It is created by several developers, testers, musicians, and designers. It is so similar to Minecraft that some also consider it as a clone. Nevertheless, this game works on all operating systems and web browsers. Also, it is a sandbox video game. You can chop and change the game. Create new modules and add a personal touch to the game.

4. Trove

Trove is another adventure voxel-based game similar to Minecraft. It is developed and maintained by Trion Worlds. This game is compatible with Windows and iOS devices. Besides, the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions are also out since 2017. This game begins with an in-depth tutorial.

Next, you get to choose between several magical worlds. Your job is to collect maximum points and subsequently move up the ladder so you can switch between easy and challenging to survive worlds.

5. Robocraft

Are you interested in building custom-designed weapons and armory? Robocraft lets you create your own army with all sorts of advanced weaponry. You can use the arsenal to defeat other players and move ahead in the game. This game is equipped with an image editor that lets you built different structures with ease. This game currency is called “Robits.” You can also win points by playing against AI.

Summary

Minecraft is a sandbox game, and so are the other games discussed above. They are intended mainly for gamers who have a keen interest in game development and design. You will be glad to know that the games discussed in this post also have an objective. You will never get tired of them.