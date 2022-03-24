9 Footballers Who Famously Play Video Games

Footballers are just normal people at the end of the day and have their own interests and hobbies too. Not only is it a hobby, but it’s said to come with some perks too. It has been known that playing video games can help with hand-eye coordination, impact dopamine levels in the brand and improve reflexes too. A lot of professional footballers are fans of playing video games and below are some famous footballers who enjoy doing so, just for a bit of fun.

Neymar

First on the list is Neymar, who probably doesn’t come as a surprise when it comes to playing video games. He enjoys playing video games on both a console and PC and has even had a custom PC built for him. He enjoys playing Pro Evolution Soccer, Fortnite, Call of Duty, and GTA and has even admitted to enjoying playing basketball too. He enjoys a variety of different video games, all coming from different genres.

Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann is another football player who likes to indulge in playing video games. He’s famous for his goal celebrations, often taking the L celebration which is actually from Fortnite. His favorite console is the Xbox, which he often plays video games on.

Jesse Lingard

Jesse Lingard is known to be an enthusiastic video gamer, spending a lot of his spare time playing them. His main game of choice is FIFA, which comes as no surprise for the famous footballer. He often uses video games as a way of therapy, as when he lost the Cup Final with Man United back in 2018, he turned to his video games, to help him through. Just like most people, Lingard uses video games as a hobby in his spare time, but also to help take his mind off other things going on with work.

Marcus Rashford

Rashford is another famous footballer who enjoys video games on his PlayStation. He is an intermediary-level e-athlete who plays video games for fun but can get competitive when he gets into it. Again, he likes to use video games as a hobby during his spare time, but can often get quite into the games and competition of them, taking things to a more competitive level.

Andrea Pirlo

The legendary Italian is a fan of gaming and has even called the PlayStation, the great invention behind the wheel, showing he really is a fan of the console and gaming. You may not think of him to be a gamer, but he actually is a keen gamer and once ignored wine in favor of the PlayStation.

Fernando Torres

Torres is another player who likes to indulge in games, even taking his gaming obsession a bit too far, when in Liverpool. He took it too far by building a custom man-cave to feed the obsession, but some say his loss of form in Chelsea could have been due to him losing this space. His obsession with gaming may have gone too far, and potentially ruined part of his football career.

David James

Similar to Torres, David James may have also taken gaming a little bit too far, as his obsession with playing Tekken and Tomb Raider, saw him lose concentration on the pitch. Although for some people it can be a good hobby, for others it can take over their lives slightly and affect their careers in football too.

Ryan Babel

Ryan Babel is also a fan of gaming and didn’t have a care in the world when it came to the World Cup. Back in 2010, the Dutch team went into the finals, and whilst all of this was going on, Ryan kept himself occupied by live-streaming his game marathons. Some people may use this as a way to distract themselves from the pressures of their career, so video games do seem to come in handy for these famous footballers.

Wendell Lira

Wendell Lira is the winner of the Puskas Award in 2015 and decided that instead of a career in football, he would focus on playing video games instead. In fact, he made more money from playing video games than he did when he was a footballer. This just shows how easy it can be for any person to turn a hobby into a career.

So, there are many famous footballers who love to spend some time gaming and are just like any normal person when it comes to their hobbies. Some use it to wind down in their spare time and to help distract them from the pressures of their football career, whereas some can sometimes take it too far and get carried away with the obsession with video games.