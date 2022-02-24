A Big February For Gaming

(Image from rockpapershotgun.com)

Big releases come and go in waves and there are some months that really stand out for a gaming release calendar – some platforms see big games come and go without too much of a release cycle, particularly on mobile. February has been a target date for some of these big releases, and success has both come and is almost inevitable for those yet to release too.

One of the big game releases that have already come in February has found success in two other markets prior, Lost Ark has been a long-anticipated MMORPG in the west, but the lack of publisher and big delays left some players concerned it may never arrive. It’s no surprise that the announcement of its release was met with a lot of excitement, but also some speculation with Amazon Game Studios being the publisher and a bad track record of releases under their belt – success was almost immediate however as the full release surpassed one million concurrent players on its first day and has managed to top the one million mark every day since its release. It has been plagued with some service and instability issues, but despite that shows no signs of slowing down just yet.

Dying Light 2 was another of the big names that saw three million players enter the game on its opening weekend, the sequel to the popular zombie thriller game had frequently topped the player wish-lists on Steam and at the start of February managed to become one of the global top sellers on the platform too – despite some early teething issues with co-op and complaints about the quality of the dialogue and story, the game has widely been very well received and will likely remain one of the more successful games of the year, particularly if the developers can branch out into extending the game with additional DLC.

The final title is yet to be released as it comes during the final weekend of the month, but is well poised to be the biggest game of the year – FromSoftware’s newest title of Elden Ring has been in the works for quite a while and will be the latest entry into the SoulsBourne style of games, with an expansive open-world and more in-depth combat system than its predecessors, it hopes to bridge the gap between the passion of the hardcore souls players and the more casual players too. This is a game expected to break plenty of records though, and perhaps lead the way for future FromSoftware games.