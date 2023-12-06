Download Minecraft apk 1.21.20, 1.21.30 and 1.21 (FREE): New Update

Download Minecraft apk 1.21.20, 1.21.30 and 1.21 on Android: discover dangerous Trial Chambers and accept the challenge by fighting the Breeze!

Minecraft 1.21.20, 1.21.30 and 1.21: Trial Chambers Update

There are more and more unique locations in the game world, and new version minecraft pocket edition is no exception. Exploring Trial Chambers, players will be able to find chests with different resources, use new copper blocks and fight the dangerous Breeze in underground caves of Minecraft PE 1.21.20, 1.21.30 and 1.21.

New structure

Anyone who wants to find out what they are capable of and show all the skills they have gained during the game should go to the Trial Chamber. This structure is dangerous and at the same time rich in resources. Minecraft 1.21.20, 1.21.30 and 1.21 players will find:

Hostile mob — Breeze;

copper and tuff blocks;

chests with resources;

new spawners.

Those who are going to download minecraft apk 1.21.0 can see some of this content in the game world.

Trial Spawner

To avoid unwanted attacks and kill as many mobs as possible, Minecraft PE 1.21.20, 1.21.30 and 1.21 players should take into account some features of Trial Spawner:

Feature Description Creating mobs Trial Spawner creates a certain number of mobs, and it depends on how many characters are nearby. Rewards Depending on how many mobs the player has defeated, he gets rewards. Cooldown After some time of operation, this unit needs time for cooldown, and it is 30 minutes.

This block appears in Trail Chambers randomly.

Breeze

The developers decided to add even more hostile mobs to the game and created Breeze in Minecraft 1.21.20, 1.21.30 and 1.21. This mob appears in Trial Chambers thanks to a spawner that is randomly generated in the structure.

It is worth considering that the attacks of this mob can cause damage to players. The creature can control the element of air and use it to blow up everything around.

Copper and Tuff

Some variants of fashion blocks were already in the game and players could apply them already in minecraft version 1.20.50. In this update, users can apply blocks such as copper bulbs, tuff bricks and other options.

These two materials have one thing in common: they can oxidize. Because of this, the blocks are covered with a green coating.

Tuff will be an excellent resource for the construction of underground locations and decoration in Minecraft PE 1.21.20, 1.21.30 and 1.21.

