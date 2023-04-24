Elden Ring Weapon Tier List 2023

Source (not a free image)

If you are a fan of soulsborne games, chances are that Elden Ring will be one of those options you can’t get enough of. Developed by FromSoftware, this game has been under much scrutiny and criticism from the audience.

What’s great about this game is the convenience of gameplay and the intensity of the open-world setting. When thrust into an unexpectedly diverse virtual world, having access to the right weaponry is crucial for survival.

Elden Ring has an extensive range of weapons, including standard knives and katanas. The game consists of 30 primary types of weapons and many more subtypes. Given that things can get confusing fast, the developers have broken down the list of weapons into tiers.

This article will explore the Elden Ring weapon tier list, its significance, and how you can make the most out of them inside the game.

Weapons in Elden Ring

Elden Ring is an open-world action roleplaying game where you will be faced with enemies along the game. Hence, selecting the right weapons in the game is quintessential.

Unless you are a professional gamer actively invested in Elden Ring, chances are that you wouldn’t know much about the classifications of the weapons and their uses.

According to official data, Elden Ring has a total of 309 weapons, and each weapon possesses unique skills. These weapons also feature intricate detailing and design, further contributing to the gameplay experience.

The Purpose of a Weapon Tier List in 2023

The weapon tier list in Elden Ring is categorized into seven different levels. Now, you must wonder, “What is the significance behind the weapon tier list? What role does it play?”

Well, it helps you understand your position in the game.

For example, if you have access to the S-tier weapons, you have access to the most valuable and deadly weapon in the game. Similarly, if you have access to the F-tier weapons, it indicates that you are still in the earlier stages of the game with the standard defense tools with you.

The more you progress through the game, the easier you can upgrade your weapons along the way. There’s not much to break the weapons into tier lists other than that it helps you understand your stance in the game and the kind of upper hand you have against the enemies.

Methodologies Behind the Weapon Tier List in Elden Ring

The following common question is, “How are these individual weapons categorized into individual tiers?”

Now, this is something that depends on the functions of the weapon in question. If the weapon has more destructive power and efficiency, it is generally categorized under S-tier.

Here’s a quick rundown of each of the tiers and what they signify:

S-tier – These are considered the absolute best weapons in the Elden Ring.

A-tier – These include potent weapons that can be overshadowed by S-tier.

B-tier – Although they have potent weapons, the players will need a solid build to get the most out of it.

C-tier – These are the middle-of-the-list weapons, which aren’t the worst but not the best. They exist to help you curb minor complications along in the game.

D-tier – This particular tier consists of most of the primary weapons on Elden Ring. If possible, or you can upgrade, we’d recommend going with the latter.

E-tier – These consist of weak and non-functional weapons, which are next to non-existent.

F-tier – If you are streaming Elden Ring with no gear, this is the tier of weapons you’d have to access.

Now, the weapons are categorized into individual tiers in Elden Ring. As the game is being improved and upgraded, these tiers are subject to change.

Elden Ring Weapon Tier List 2023

Now that you understand the weapon tier list on Elden Ring let us walk you through all the weapons included in the game.

Ideally, you’d need to understand that S-tier is the best level of weaponry while E and F are the worst in the list.

So, let us walk you through all the weapons in the individual tiers in Elden Ring.

Tiers List of Weapons S-tier Black Knife, Crystal Knife, Moonveil, Rivers of Blood, Uchigatana, Scepter of the All-Knowing, Cranial Vessel Candlestand, Fallingstar Beast Jaw, Gargoyle’s Blackblade, Inquisitor’s Girandole, Death Ritual Spear, Cross-Naginata, Carian Glintstone Staff, Astrologer’s Staff, Academy Glintstone Staff. Hookclaws, Lion Greatbow, Misbegotten Shortbow, Pulley Crossbow, Full Moon Crossbow, Bloodhound’s Fang, Starscourge Greatsword, Claymore, Onyx Lord’s Greatsword, Lusat’s Glintstone Staff, Rotten Crytal staff, Golden Halberd, Winged Scythe, Gargoyle’s Black Halberd, Banished Knight’s Halberd, Fingerprint Stone Shield, Grafted Dragon, Veteran’s Prosthesis, Gargoyle’s Black Axe, *******’s Stars, Steel-Wire Torch, Chainlink Flail, Magma Whip Candlestick, Jar Cannon, Blue-Gold Kite Shield, Golden Beast Crest Shield, Gilded Iron Shield A-tier Ivory Sickle, Wakizashi, Blade of Calling, Glintstone Kris, Wing of Astel, Crystal Sword, Carian Knight’s Sword, Carian Knight’s Shield, Blue Crest Heater Shield, Brass Shield, Kite Shield, Dragonclaw Shield, Visage Shield, One-Eyed Shield, Chainlink Flail, Nightrider Flail, Giant’s Red Braid, Twinned Knight Swords, Eleonora‘s Poleblade, Devourer’s Scepter, Golem Greatbow, Harp Bow, Erd Tree Greatbow, Crepus’ Black-Key Crossbow, Longbow, Azur’s Glintstone Staff, Meteorite Staff, Demi-Human Queen’s Staff. B-tier Battle Hammer, Brick Hammer, Ringed Finger, Godskin Peeler, Gargoyle’s Twinblade, Torch Pole, Pike, Rotten Crystal Spear, Carian Regal Scepter, Gelmie Glinstone Staff, Gargoyle’s Halberd, Antspur Rapier, Helphen’s Steeple, Sacred Relic Sword, Inseparable Sword, Axe of Godrick, Riveted Wooden Shield, Icon Shield. C-tier Reduvia, Scorpion’s Stinger, Venomous Fang, Nightrider Glaive, Grave Scythe, Rift Shield, Blue-White Wooden Shield, Composite Bow, Heavy Crossbow, Bloody Helice, Antspur Rapier, Helphen’s Steeple, Hand Ballista, Beast-Repellent Torch, Prelate’s Inferno Crozier, Great Club, Sacred Relic Sword, Inseparable Sword, Digger’s Staff, Winged Spear, Simple Twinblade. D-tier Parrying Dagger, Celebrant’s Sickle, Bloodstained Dagger, Greatbow, Arbalest, Jawbone Axe, Highland Axe, Sacrificial Axe, Monk’s Flamemace, Simple Hammer, Stone Club, Scripture Wooden Shield, Red Thorn Roundshield, Scythe, Guardian’s Swordspear, Hook Claws, Grafted Blade Greatsword, Omen Cleaver, Magma Wyrm’s Scalesword, Varre’s Bouquet, Short Spear, Iron Spear, Celebrant’s Rib-Rake, Simple Glintstone Staff, Prince of Death’s Staff, Staff of the Guilty, Staff of Loss, Simple Torch, Sword of St Trina, Alabaster Lord’s Sword. E-tier Forked Greatsword, Banished Knight’s Greatsword, Flamberge, Gargoyle’s greatsword, Katar, Star Fist, Raptor Talons, Golem’s Halberd, Commander’s Standard, Light Crossbow, Serpent Bow, Zweihander, Dismounter, Shotel, Broadsword, Iron Greatsword, ******* Sword, Shield of the Guilty, Smoldering Shield, Pillory Shield, Perfumer’s Shield, Crystal Staff, Glinstone Staff, Spiked Spear, Winged Greathorn, Stormhawk Axe. F-tier Great Knife, Simple Dagger, Erdsteel Dagger, Shortbow, Black Bow, Forked Hatchet, Warped Axe, Hand Axe, Iron Cleaver, Battle Axe, Club, Spiked Club, Warpick, Spear, Albinauric Staff, Ripple Crescent Halberd, Vulgar Militia Saw, Vulgar Militia Shotel, Scythe, Cipher Pata, Clinging Bone, Iron Ball, Caestus, Maliketh’s Black Blade, Longsword, Morgott’s Cursed Sword, Lordsworn’s Straight Sword, Ornamental Straight Sword, Cane Sword, Frozen Needle, Antspur Rapier, Knight’s Greatsword, Sword of Milos.

These are just a few of the critical Elden Ring weapons that you need to keep notes of during your gameplay. Since the game is more or less updated daily, it isn’t surprising that the list of weapons is consistently updated too.

**Bookmark this webpage for future reference or if you want to stay updated with the list of all the updated weapons in each tier.

Conclusion

Having access to the right weaponry on Elden Ring is crucial for defeating the enemies. If you want to stand out in the game, make the most out of your skills, and build the right weapon makes a massive difference in the process. We hope this article gives you an idea about the best weapons in each tier on Elden Ring.