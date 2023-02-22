Exclusive Switch Games That Will Always Have a Place in Our Hearts

The Nintendo Switch has revolutionized the gaming industry, the innovative device can both be docked as a console or used as a portable device. In addition, it is home to exclusive titles that will always stand out from the crowd due to their unique features, characters, and storylines.

The exclusive Switch games listed below will always hold a special place in our hearts. So continue reading if you’re on the lookout for some of the greatest Switch exclusives you might have missed out on, ranging from party games to platformers, and adventure games.

Tetris 99

Tetris 99 is one of the most unique and addictive games on the Nintendo Switch. Exercising creativity and stimulating problem-solving skills, the game attracts fans of strategy or classic gameplays alike, as mentioned on this site. You’ll surely keep coming back to Tetris 99, as it takes the well-known Tetris formula and gives it a competitive multiplayer twist.

In Tetris 99, you compete against 98 other players in a race to clear the most lines. Each player starts with their own screen, but as lines are cleared, pieces will fall onto other player’s screens, making it harder for them to clear lines. The last player standing is the winner!

Whether you’re a casual player or an absolute pro, Tetris 99 is a must in the library of any Switch owner.

1-2-Switch

The Nintendo Switch game 1-2-Switch is amongst some of the most creative and thrilling titles available. Players can compete in a variety of quick-fire mini-games that test their reflexes and reaction times in this game, which fully exploits the Switch’s special features. 1-2-Switch is the ideal party game since it has something to offer everyone.

This game will keep you and your guests interested whether you’re a player or not. 1-2-Switch is certain to keep you entertained for hours thanks to its large selection of mini-games. You most definitely should check 1-2-Switch if you’re searching for a game that really shows off what the Nintendo Switch is capable of.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The fifth main entry in the Animal Crossing series, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, is a cozy simulation game. Upon its debut, the game was well-received by both critics and players, who praised its new elements and improved quality. As an example, one of the game’s most lauded features is its online multiplayer, which lets up to eight people occupy one island.

New Horizons delivers a far richer and more interesting experience that will keep gamers captivated for hours on end, contrary to past Animal Crossing games that have been criticized for being too simple or slow-paced. There are now a ton of activities to engage in, such as crafting and decorating your island home, in addition to the conventional fishing, bug catching, and furniture collecting. Also, the social interactions have a surprising depth as well, allowing for the development of intricate bonds with the villagers.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is unquestionably worth every penny if you’re searching for a cozy and charming game that you can spend dozens, if not hundreds of hours playing. It’s one of the most adorable Switch exclusives and is set to continue to be a fan favorite for many years to come.

Pokemon Sword and Shield

Pokémon Sword and Shield are two of the franchise’s most recent games, and they have undoubtedly generated a lot of buzz among gamers. They are the first Pokémon games from the eighth generation to be released on the Switch console, so they had a lot of expectations to meet which they have certainly exceeded.

Players get to enjoy the new Galar region inspired by Great Britain. They will not only be able to explore this vast new region, but also catch a total of 81 new Pokémon. An additional 8 are available if you purchase the later DLCs titled The Isle of Armor and The Crown Tundra.

Sword and Shield also introduce some new gameplay mechanics, such as the ability to Dynamax your Pokémon. This allows them to grow to massive sizes and use powerful attacks in battle under special conditions. There’s also a new cooperative mode called Max Raid Battles, where players can team up with three other players to take down giant wild Pokémon.

Whether you are a fan of the Pokémon franchise, or even if you are just looking for a fun game to play on your Switch, then this delightful series should be at the top of your Wishlist.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has a unique quality that makes it the perfect game to pick up and play on a rainy day. It could be the nostalgic attraction of competing as beloved childhood characters or just the fact that the game is so much fun.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, the newest game in the Mario Kart series, is jam-packed with new features and gameplay options that elevate the already fun kart-racing experience to whole new heights. There are lots of reasons to get back in the driver’s seat because all of your favorite characters and DLCs from the original Wii U game are included, along with an updated battle mode.

For both lovers of thrilling sports games and fun multiplayer titles that you can always come back to, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is truly worth trying out.

Conclusion

Nintendo Switch games have brought us some of the most memorable experiences in video game history and we’re sure that these exclusive titles will continue to stand out from the rest. If you haven’t had a chance to experience any of these fan favorites yet, now is your opportunity – don’t miss out!