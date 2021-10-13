Top 10 Nintendo Switch Sports Video Games This Year

While we see plenty of attention-grabbing headlines for the PS5 and Xbox Series X, many believe both pale in comparison to the Nintendo Switch. The portability and versatility are the hallmarks of this console and it is the perfect fit for playing on your television set because it can be shared while watching your favorite TV shows. And that’s why some say Switch is more of a lifestyle rather than a gaming console.

There are tons of games available in the Switch library and this unit won’t break the bank as it can typically be had for a few hundred bucks. And once you get started you will realize it was money well worth spending as the indie titles, as well as the more mainstream games, can become hopelessly addictive. Below we will take a look at the 10 best titles this year and see if you agree with our choices.

NBA 2K21 – If you want real pro ball action you’ve got it in this game. The graphics are stunning and the intensity is through the roof. You can decide to be the general manager and build a team through the draft, develop morale and chemistry within the team, and guide your club to championship glory. Or you can also choose MyLeague, and MyCareer where you develop your own player and watch him morph from a young rookie to a burgeoning superstar.

Football Manager Touch 2021 – This is a compelling team simulator that allows you to take charge of the pitch. There are plenty of leagues, both domestic and international, to choose from and you can go toe-to-toe with the AI or play online against your fellow FM Touch rivals. Many soccer fans like to bet online and maybe that’s one addition the developers will add in future iterations!

Mario Tennis Aces – The familiar face of Mario is now a top-notch tennis player and this game will keep you engaged for hours on end. Online multiplayer mode will have you playing against the best, and the worst, gamers all across the globe. Which one are you?

Mario Golf: Super Rush – Shoot a hole-in-one or shank one off the tee. It’s the Mario version of golf as you know it but switch on over to the battle mode and things get a little crazy. An excellent game for those who enjoy golf either virtually or the real thing.

Rocket League – Racing cars and soccer, what could be more natural? Not much if you ask the legions of Rocket League fans addicted to this hybrid game. Use your rocket booster judiciously and learn how to put a little “English” on the ball to make it swerve and curve right into the goal net. Once you start you won’t want to stop!

R.B.I. Baseball 21 – Are you a big bopper or a singles hitter? Maybe you want to manage a team or perhaps you’re in it to build a generational player whose talent becomes more impressive season after season. This is one of the best baseball games on the market and the graphics are splashy along with its intuitive gameplay.

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – Two of your favorite characters from two of the most beloved franchises unite under one glorious game! This is the game fans have been waiting for as the action is fast and furious with both characters competing in Olympic competition. There are several wrinkles along the way but we don’t want to give away the surprises in store for all of those who want to see what all the buzz is about!

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2 – If you liked these games before, then buckle up, because they got a whole lot better with the many upgrades tucked inside for their fans to enjoy. The soundtrack is still totally rad while the tricks you can create are even more outrageous. Make sure to check this one out because if you think Tony Hawk is good, you can be even better.

Fitness Boxing 2 – If you were a fan of Fitness Boxing then you are going to enjoy Fitness Boxing 2 even better. Oh, and don’t worry about your profile, all of your information and achievements are easily transferred with this new iteration. Boxing can be lots of fun, especially when you’re not getting punched back, and you will get a tremendous workout in the process. Gameplay and fitness too, this could be the game for you!

Ring Fit Adventure – And here’s another virtual cardio simulator but if getting shape is this much fun then you might never get soft and flabby again. Whether you want traditional workouts or an adventure mode where you must defeat your enemies, it’s all here in this game and the action only stops when you do. Make sure to add this to your Switch collection.