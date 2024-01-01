How CS2 Skin Patterns Affect Value: A Comprehensive Guide

In Counter-Strike 2, the value of skins is not limited to their external aesthetics. One of the key factors that determines the price of a skin is a unique pattern that creates a unique design on the surface of the weapon. Although the basic design of the skin remains unchanged, the random arrangement of the pattern elements can greatly affect its appearance and value. In this article, you will learn about what a pattern is, as well as the most rare weapon skin patterns.
Counter-Strike 2 Skin Rarity Levels
The rarity of skins in CS2 affects the cost of weapons. It is difficult to surprise anyone with simple skins in the game, but interesting models become the object of desire for many gamers. Owners of such rare and expensive options always stand out from other players. Here are the main levels of CS2 skin rarity:
- Consumer Grade;
- Industrial Grade;
- Mil-Spec;
- Restricted;
- Classified;
- Covert;
- Contraband.
The main thing to understand is that the rarer the skin, the less likely it is to drop from a case. In addition, due to limited availability, rare skins are always more expensive, because the prices of game items are formed by supply and demand.
The rarest items, for example, some knives, end up in collections and are valued at thousands of American dollars. Thus, rarity, like the quality of CS 2 skins, significantly affects the availability of game items and the cost of inventory.
Pattern Number in Counter-Strike 2
All skins have their own design, but in addition to it, there is also a pattern. All patterns are numbered, and each is assigned a number from 1 to 999.
Globally, all skins can be divided into two categories:
- The first group includes those that do not differ visually even with different pattern indices;
- The second group includes CS2 skins that change their appearance depending on the pattern number.
For example, the popular Asiimov skin for AK-47 with pattern numbers 316 and 656 has no visual differences. When comparing AK-47 | Case Hardened with the same numbers, the difference will be obvious.
Another great example of how much patterns can differ is Bayonet M9 | Crimson Web. We recommend evaluating patterns 264, 17, 55.
Another example of the AK-47 | Case Hardened (Blue Gem) You can see the difference by comparing patterns 1 and 661.
Rare Patterns For Counter-Strike 2 Skins
You already know about the existence of patterns and it’s time to learn about the rarest and most valuable of them.
- AK 47 | Case Hardened, blue pattern.
Skins in CS GO (CS 2) “Case Hardened” are some of the most popular and in-demand. However, the real gem of the collection is the unique options with the Blue Gem pattern, where most of the weapons are covered in blue. The most legendary pattern: 661
- XM1014 | Seasons, pattern with a blue leaf.
“Blue Leaf” is distinguished by a painted bright blue leaf at the beginning of the gradient and a yellow magazine. There are two varieties: “Fake Blue Leaf” with a cut leaf and a full gradient and the classic, which is much less common. Pattern: 955
- Glock 18 | Fade.
Fade in CS2 is a gradient transition of three colors: purple, blue, and yellow. The rarest patterns of Fade are considered to be:
- Full Fade. In this rare pattern, purple is dominant, taking up most of the gun. Yellow and blue are present only in small quantities.
- Absolute Max Fade. Here, yellow takes up most of the gun and purple and blue act as additional ones.
- Fire Fade. Yellow and orange colors create a flame effect, stretching along the entire length of the gun. Blue is present to a lesser extent on rare patterns on CS2 skins, and purple is only in the form of small inclusions.
The effect of a smooth transition of translucent colors on CS2 patterns was achieved by painting with an aerosol can.
Of course, there is a certain chance to get rare skin patterns by opening CS2 cases. However, if you have the desire and financial ability to buy a rare pattern of any skin right now, then it is best to use third-party sites. There, with a high degree of probability, you will find exactly the skin you need and quite possibly at an attractive price.
Wrapping It Up
If you are a connoisseur of rare Counter-Strike 2 skins, then you should definitely pay attention to skin patterns. In addition, understanding such figures will allow you to successfully sell skins for big money. Rare and unique patterns attract the attention of collectors and fans of the shooter, often making their owners participants in a real hunt for rare items. In pursuit of beautiful and rare patterns, we recommend not to forget about the financial component.