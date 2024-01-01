Where to Play Fish Table Games (and How to Get Started)

Fish table games have become a major hit in the US. Originally, they started out in different arcades across China during the mid-2000s, where people would spend hours using joysticks and buttons to kill the different fish. Like with most trends, this eventually led to fish table games becoming popular in the US, too, with fish arcades now operating across North Carolina and various other spots. At the same time, fish table games are also available to play online, providing people with an additional option. So, if you’re interested in the buzz surrounding this latest gaming trend, here’s a closer look at how to get started.
🐟 Where to Play Fish Table Games
Fish table games, also known as “fish shooting games”, are easy to access.
Generally, you have two options:
- Visit a fish arcade
- Join an online casino or sweepstakes casino
- Download a fish table game from the app store
Like most people, you probably don’t want to travel to a fish arcade, especially if it’s in a different state to where you live. This is why the majority of players usually stick to playing fish table games online instead. It’s easier, more convenient, and ultimately allows people to play on-the-go. Really, it’s a no-brainer.
When it comes to playing fish table games over the internet, fishtablegambling.com keeps an up-to-date list of the latest online casinos and sweepstakes casinos offering fish table games in their libraries. This way, you can easily sign-up with one of the sites and access the games you’re looking for, whether it’s KA Fish Hunter or Golden Dragon.
In terms of platform compatibility, most of today’s online fish table games are available on:
- Mobile (iOS and Android)
- PC
- Tablet
Generally, it’s recommended you choose the platform you’re most comfortable with. For instance, if you prefer to play on-the-go, then mobile is probably the best option for you. However, it’s important to remember that fish games are (most of the time) played in landscape mode, so it’s a good idea to use a device with a decent-sized screen so that you can have maximum control over your weapons and aiming.
If you’re an avid mobile player, you’ll be happy to know that the Google Play Store (Android) and App Store (iOS) are both stacked with different fish shooting games to choose from. Some of them are even free-to-play, too, so you don’t have to pay anything to download them.
How Do Fish Table Games Work?
When you play any fish table game, the aim is always the same: shoot (and kill) as many fish as possible. Once the game starts, lots of different fish will start swimming across the screen in front of you. All you have to do is take aim, fire, and hope that your bullets connect. The more fish you capture, the more points and prizes you receive — easy.
Normally, most fish shooting games offer a range of cannons to pick from. What’s important to remember is that every bullet you fire costs money. For example, in Fortune Coins casino, the lowest cost bullets are 0.01 Fortune Coins. So if you fire three bullets, this would cost you 0.03 FC. However, if these bullets successfully destroyed a fish worth 30 FC, you would then win a lot more coins back than you fired. Ultimately, this is the end goal of the game.
Some – but not all — fish table games are also multiplayer. What does this mean? It’s simple. After joining a lobby, it means that you might play against 2-6 other players at the same time. Naturally, these players will be targeting the same fish as you, so you’ll have to be on the top of your game to collect as many coins back as possible.
What Prizes Do Fish Table Games Offer?
The prizes you win from fish table games depend entirely on where you’re playing them.
➡️ Online Casinos: Fish table games in online casinos payout real money. However, this requires you to bet real money if you want to play, which is something that not every player wants to do. This is why it’s now become more popular to use sweepstakes casinos instead.
➡️ Sweepstakes Casinos: Sweepstakes casinos use virtual coins called ‘Sweeps Coins’. If you win enough of these coins back from the fish tables, you can then redeem them through the menus for different prizes. These prizes typically include cash transfers, gift cards, and even cryptocurrencies.
➡️ App Store Games: If you download a fish table game from the app store on either Android or iOS, you’ll generally find that it’s a free-to-play game. What this means is that you’re exclusively playing for fun and no prizes. If you’re a beginner player, this is a great option, as it allows you to get used to how fish shooting games work before you compete for prizes inside casinos.
Let’s say that you’re a player who wants to play for prizes but not real money. In this case, your best option would be to join a sweepstakes casino with fish table games, as this would allow you to play for free and (potentially) win some gift cards or other similar prizes. It’s all about personal preference, so choose a platform based on what you want the most.
Conclusion
Fish table games continue to rise in popularity across land-based arcades, online casinos, and even mobile app stores. The gameplay is fast-paced and you get to take control of a range of different weapons, so it’s understandable why they’ve become so popular. And now, you’re finally up-to-date on where you can go to play them. Remember to familiarize yourself with the controls, aim carefully, and practice. Soon, you’ll be a fish shooting expert.